VA watchdog reviewing Shulkin's 10-day trip to Europe

VA Secretary David Shulkin prepares to testify before a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON — The Veterans Affairs Department's watchdog says it is reviewing Secretary David Shulkin's 10-day trip to Europe with his wife that mixed business meetings with sightseeing.

Shulkin disclosed last week he traveled to Denmark and England to discuss veterans' issues. Travel records released by VA show four days of the trip were spent on personal activities, including attending a Wimbledon tennis match. Shulkin traveled on a commercial airline, and his wife's airfare and meals were paid for as part of "temporary duty" expenses.

A spokesman for the inspector general's office, Michael Nacincik, calls the review "preliminary."

Shulkin is one of several Cabinet members who have faced questions about travel after Tom Price resigned as health chief.

The VA says all the travel activities were preapproved as part of an ethics review.