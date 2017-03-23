VA says 'hiring surge' needed to process rising number of benefit claims

WASHINGTON — If the Department of Veterans Affairs does not initiate a “hiring surge,” the growing number of benefits claims at the department will accumulate to 1 million by 2026, at which point some veterans could wait more than eight years to learn whether they can receive VA health care or other benefits.

The warning, coming from VA officials, was included in a report Thursday from the Government Accountability Office that illustrated the need to fix how the VA handles veterans’ claims for benefits. There was outcry in 2013 when the number of backlogged claims reached more than 600,000, and VA Secretary David Shulkin has promised since he was confirmed in February that fixing claims processing is one of his top priorities.

The report was followed by an announcement from 17 senators who reintroduced a measure Thursday to fix claims processing at the VA – legislation Shulkin has said is necessary to repair what he called a “broken” system.

In the GAO report, the VA described its current handling of claims as “a process that is complex, inefficient, ineffective, confusing, frustrating and takes too long.” It’s gone unchanged since the 1930s.

“The current appeals process leaves thousands of our nation’s veterans and their families hanging in the balance as they wait – often years – for their appeal to be considered,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., one of the bill’s lead sponsors.

The number of staff working on claims has not kept up with the amount of new claims coming in, the VA determined. But a hiring plan is “highly dependent on VA’s annual budget appropriation,” the VA wrote Thursday in comments to the Government Accountability Office.

President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint released last week calls for a 6 percent increase to VA funding, but showed no details on hiring or resources for the Veterans Benefits Administration. The budget only stated there would be “critical investments aimed at optimizing productivity” in processing claims. A more detailed budget is expected later this year.

The VA was allotted the funds to hire 242 full-time employees this year to work on benefits claims and appeals. VA officials determined it wouldn’t be enough to make an impact, but estimated another hiring surge of up to 1,458 full-time employees would be necessary in 2018 to make a dent in the number of pending claims.

According to the latest VA data, there were 385,053 claims pending as of Saturday and nearly 100,000 in the backlog, meaning veterans have waited more than 125 days to hear a decision on their claim.

If another 1,458 employees were hired, the VA could clear the inventory of claims by 2022, the VA estimated – but only if Congress also passes a legislative fix to the system.

“Nothing less than ambitious, comprehensive, legislative reform will adequately modernize the current, broken appeals process,” the VA wrote to the Government Accountability Office. “If this widespread reform is not enacted, the problem will only continue to get worse, as more and more appeals will enter the current appeals process.”

Under current law, a veterans’ claim is delayed every time a veteran or family member submits new evidence to support it. Shulkin said at his confirmation hearing that he thought many veterans sent in new information for their claims without knowing it would cause another delay. When evidence is submitted, it prompts an additional round of reviews.

An overhaul of the system would do away with that rule, Shulkin has said.

The new bill – sponsored by Blumenthal and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. -- promises to streamline and modernize claims processing and offer veterans’ three tracks for submitting claims.

The GAO in its report warned a pilot test should be completed before the VA fully implemented a reformed system. But the VA shot back that the risks involved with establishing the new system without a test were less than the risks of not quickly fixing the issue.

“VA has carefully assessed the potential risks and concluded that they’re manageable and that the far greater risk for veterans would be failure to enact legislative appeals reform,” the VA wrote.

The legislation introduced Thursday stalled in Congress last year. At the time, it was supported by major veterans groups, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in response to the report that he would “make it our top priority.”

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, the VA and key stakeholders to determine the best path forward,” Isakson said in a statement.

