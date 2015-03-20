VA report criticizes stroke care at Manchester facility

CONCORD, N.H. — A report by the Department of Veterans Affairs concludes that stroke patients at its Manchester facility received substandard care, including a failure to transfer them to another facility that could provide the necessary tests and treatment.

The report released Thursday is the latest criticism of the facility that first emerged after the Boston Globe on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians alleging substandard care at state's only medical center for veterans. They described a fly-infested operating room, surgical instruments that weren't always sterilized and patients whose conditions were ignored.

Inspired by a 2010 complaint from a patient, the report by the VA Office of Inspector General found that Manchester officials provided inconsistent care from a review of two dozen patients who arrived with stroke symptoms in 2014 and 2015.