VA is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide

DANVILLE, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — All Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and clinics that administer COVID-19 vaccines are accepting walk-ins for eligible veterans, spouses and caregivers.

This walk-in service ensures all veterans enrolled in VA health care and those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from VA at a time convenient for them.

The effort is in support of the president's goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to 70% of the U.S. adult population by July 4. The urgency to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as quickly as possible remains a top priority for VA.

"VA encourages those who wish to get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment to check the walk-in hours and requirements at their local facility," said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. " Individuals taking advantage of walk-in vaccinations may need to wait for the vaccine to be prepared and will be screened when entering the facility."

At VA Illiana, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to veterans, spouses and caregivers at our main campus and all outpatient clinics.

Preferred walk-in days are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Building 98.

To date, VA has vaccinated more than 2.7 million individuals, including over 60,000 individuals under the SAVE LIVES Act. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations at VA, click here.

VA vaccination clinics are not open 24 hours. Face masks are mandatory for all and physical distancing measures will be in place.

