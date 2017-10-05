VA hospital whistleblower running for Congress

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the doctors behind a whistleblower complaint about care at New Hampshire's only veterans' hospital announced on Wednesday that he is running for Congress in the 2018 race.

Dr. Stewart Levenson said he will seek the Republican nomination for the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Levenson, 60, of Hopkinton, was chairman of the Department of Medicine at the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center when he and a group of doctors highlighted allegations of substandard conditions and treatment at the hospital in a Boston Globe report published in July.

The incumbent, Democrat Annie Kuster, is finishing her third term. Republican Jack Flanagan, a former state representative, is making a second bid for the seat.

Levenson said that President Donald Trump has shown that when political outsiders are elected to office, they are able to make tough decisions that partisan politicians won't make.

He told the Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2yJ5ODO) that he first approached Kuster before going to the Boston Globe. He said she initially said the hospital wasn't in her district, and then said some of her constituents went to the VA and suggested that an anonymous letter be written to the Office of Inspector General.

After the report was published, Kuster, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affair, said she met with VA doctors last year about the allegations and brought the concerns to the Office of the Inspector General for further investigation. Last month, she held a subcommittee field hearing on the hospital.

A message seeking comment on Levenson's entry into the race was left with a spokeswoman for Kuster on Thursday.

In response to the Globe report, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin immediately removed three top officials and ordered an investigation. Shulkin visited the hospital in August, and said a task force would explore bringing a full-service hospital for veterans to New Hampshire, teaming up with other hospitals in the state or forming a public-private partnership to improve care.