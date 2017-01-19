VA chief of staff will serve as interim leader
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 19, 2017
WASHINGTON — The chief of staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Robert Snyder, will become the agency's interim leader after Donald Trump's inauguration Friday.
Trump has picked VA undersecretary David Shulkin to head the agency, replacing Bob McDonald. But Shulkin still needs to be confirmed by the Senate and hasn't had a hearing yet.
There was some expectation that Shulkin would serve as acting secretary until his confirmation. But a 1998 law prohibits nominees from serving as interim leaders.
Shulkin, the only Obama administration official named to Trump's Cabinet, is expected to win confirmation. He'll serve in his current role as undersecretary of health until then.
