USS Saratoga veterans gather in upstate NY for reunion

The USS Saratoga departs for a decommissioning facility in Philadelphia in 1995.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Navy veterans who served aboard the two aircraft carriers named after the Battles of Saratoga are gathering near where the Revolutionary War battles were fought 240 years ago this fall.

The USS Saratoga veterans are holding their annual reunion this week in Saratoga Springs. The Saratogian reports more than 200 veterans and their spouses are attending the four-day event.

Activities include visiting nearby Saratoga National Historical Park, site of the American victory over the British in 1777.

Six Navy ships have been named Saratoga, including an aircraft carrier that saw service throughout World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of that ship's participation in the Guadalcanal campaign.

Several veterans from the WWII-era carrier are attending the reunion.

A second carrier named Saratoga was launched in 1956 and served for nearly 40 years.