Two captains from Milwaukee crossed paths at Pearl Harbor

MILWAUKEE (Tribune News Service) — Two Milwaukeeans earned Medals of Honor during the Pearl Harbor attack, men who left the city to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and never really returned home.

Both Franklin Van Valkenburgh and Cassin Young spent decades training for war, and it was Van Valkenburgh’s fate to die in America’s opening salvo of World War II. Young survived, though within a year he, too, was dead.

The Milwaukee natives were literally linked to each other when the first Japanese bombers dropped from beautiful sunny skies on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Van Valkenburgh’s ship, the USS Arizona, was docked on Battleship Row; Young’s vessel, the USS Vestal, was tied up to the Arizona’s starboard side.

The Naval Academy graduates and career Navy commanders had trained for more than three decades for war, but had never seen action until the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Van Valkenburgh assumed command of the USS Arizona 10 months before its last day. Though America was not yet at war, it was evident to most that the possibility of conflict was growing. In 1940, the USS Arizona and the rest of the Pacific fleet moved from bases in California to Pearl Harbor to train for what many considered was the inevitable.

The Arizona’s captain knew it. In a Nov. 4, 1941, letter to his aunt, Van Valkenburgh wrote about the extensive training and preparations.

“We never go to sea without being completely ready to move on to Singapore if need be, without further preparation. Most of our work we are not allowed to talk about off of the ship. I have spent 16 to 20 hours a day on the bridge for a week at a time, then a week of rest, then at it again,” Van Valkenburgh wrote. “Our eyes are constantly trained Westward, and we keep the guns ready for instant use against aircraft or submarines whenever we are at sea. We have no intention of being caught napping.”

Born in Minneapolis, Van Valkenburgh moved to Milwaukee when he was a toddler. His father was a prominent lawyer also named Franklin Van Valkenburgh, who served as Milwaukee assistant city attorney and a U.S. attorney for Wisconsin. His great-grandmother’s brother was Daniel Wells Jr., who represented Wisconsin 1st Congressional District in the 1850s.

He grew up on Milwaukee’s east side, attending Cass Elementary School and graduating from East Side High School, later renamed Riverside High School. Appointed to the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1905, Van Valkenburgh spent the rest of his life in the military. In February 1941, Van Valkenburgh became captain of the USS Arizona, flagship of Battleship Division 1 stationed in Pearl Harbor.

Van Valkenburgh “was well-respected. It was a happy ship,” Daniel Martinez, a U.S. Park Service employee who is the chief historian at Pearl Harbor, said in July during a visit to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. “Battleships, by their very nature, were run as tight ships. These were the pride of the nation.”

Moored right next to the Arizona was the repair ship USS Vestal, whose captain was born in Washington, D.C., but moved at age 2 to Milwaukee, where Young’s father ran a drugstore. He was appointed to the Naval Academy in 1912 and served on a battleship after graduation before switching to submarines for several years. Like Van Valkenburgh, Young was steadily promoted through a variety of assignments and taught at the Naval Academy.

On the morning of Dec. 7, men were working, sleeping in their bunks, eating breakfast, bathing and shaving, getting ready to go ashore, writing letters and reading newspapers. They were not preparing for battle.

In Milwaukee, many were listening to the radio broadcast of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cardinals football game to see which team would face the Green Bay Packers in the league championship.

Most of the Arizona’s band was on deck preparing to play the national anthem at 8 a.m. for the daily flag-raising ceremony. Then the first bombers dropped out of the sky. The air raid siren sounded at 7:55 a.m. on the Arizona, followed soon after by the signal for general quarters. Van Valkenburgh was seen running toward the bridge.

As Van Valkenburgh emerged from the conning tower to the bridge, he was hit by a burst of shrapnel, which tore into his abdomen.

“He fell to the deck. Refusing to be carried to safety, he continued to direct the action,” Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox told reporters three months later. “When the bridge was a blazing inferno, two officers attempted to remove him but he ordered them to abandon him and save themselves.”

Aviation Machinist Mate First Class Donald Graham vividly described the explosion that broke the Arizona in half. In a statement on Dec. 13, 1941, in the USS Arizona Action Report, Graham said he heard the noise of the bomb exploding followed by an awful “swish” and hot air blowing out of the compartments.

Lou Conter was the quartermaster on duty at the time of the attack. Now 95 and living in California, Conter is one of only five Arizona survivors still living. In an interview at EAA AirVenture in July, Conter, who was born in the tiny northern Wisconsin town of Ojibwa, fondly remembered Van Valkenburgh as a tough but fair skipper.

Conter was stationed near No. 3 turret. “We knew immediately what they were — we could see the bombs dropping. We had been preparing for this,” Conter said. “We were going to get underway but the Vestal was right next to us.”

It was Conter who sounded the general quarters alarm to alert everyone on board of the attack.

“I’m the only quartermaster who survived. Another five minutes and I would have been on the bridge,” said Conter.

Most eyewitnesses reported seeing the Arizona’s entire bow leap out of the water from the force of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Young ran from his cabin to the Vestal’s deck when he heard the attack, organizing his sailors and firing one of the ship’s 3-inch anti-aircraft guns at Japanese planes swirling overhead. Two bombs hit the Vestal, one on each side. The port-side bomb penetrated three decks and exploded in a hold, the starboard-side bomb opened a 5-foot hole in the bottom of the Vestal.

When the Arizona exploded at 8:06 a.m. right next to the Vestal, more than 100 Vestal sailors were hurled into the oil-slick and flaming water as body parts and debris from the Arizona rained down on the repair ship. Among those tossed into the ocean was Young. With water flowing into the engine room, the Vestal’s second in command gave the order to abandon ship. As sailors jumped overboard, Young clambered aboard. Covered in oil, Young swam through the burning water back to his ship.

Survivors heard him yell, “Where the hell do you men think you are going?” Young ordered his sailors to return to the Vestal and as he calmly walked across the deck, which was still being strafed. He shouted to his men to go to their battle stations and prepare to get the ship underway.

They followed orders. Despite working with only a fraction of the normal steam pressure because of damaged pipes, the Vestal moved out into open water. Because the ship was on fire and listing, it ran aground. It was repaired and returned to action in August 1942.

Among the 1,177 men killed aboard the Arizona — almost half of all casualties in the attack on Pearl Harbor — were 23 sets of brothers, the only father-son pair on board and all 21 members of the ship’s band, who were trained as ammunition loaders.

Van Valkenburgh’s body was never found. Only his 1909 academy ring and two uniform buttons were recovered. At ceremonies honoring the 50th anniversary of the attack, Van Valkenburgh’s son described receiving his father’s class ring. “I lost the finest shipmate any man could have had on that day of infamy, and it left a void in the life of a 22-year-old kid,” said his namesake.

Van Valkenburgh was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. He is listed as missing in action and his name is etched on the wall of the white memorial that straddles the sunken ship.

Young received the Medal of Honor four months later from Adm. Chester W. Nimitz. Within months, Young was promoted to captain and became skipper of the USS San Francisco, a heavy cruiser that was in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 but not damaged. Under Young’s command, the San Francisco took part in the Battle of Cape Esperance in the Solomon Islands in October 1942 and the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal the next month.

In the early hours of Nov. 13, 1942, the San Francisco was part of a task force traveling near Guadalcanal, capital of the Solomon Islands, when a Japanese naval force was spotted. In the ensuing battle, 77 were killed aboard the San Francisco, including Young.

His son Charles McFadden Young was attending the Naval Academy at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack and graduated early to head into battle, which for him would be on subs, said Charles Young’s son, Charlie Young.

“I don’t think my dad saw his father after Pearl Harbor. Then my dad went into the Pacific in submarines, torpedoing cargo. He would talk infrequently about that. Sometimes he would talk about depth charges. He called them (expletive) cans. You could tell it was pretty traumatic,” said Charlie Young, who graduated from Marquette University and now lives in Michigan.

The bridge of the USS San Francisco is on display near Golden Gate Park in its namesake city, its metal pockmarked from shrapnel and bursting shells. Charlie Young visited the memorial many years ago and excitedly mentioned it to his father.

“When I saw it the first time my dad was still living and I described it to him. When I finished talking I heard silence on the other end of the line and I realized he didn’t want to talk about it. This was probably 35, 40 years after (Cassin Young) died and it was still very difficult for him,” said Charlie Young.

As a child, Charlie Young remembers seeing his grandfather’s ceremonial naval sword and Medal of Honor, which are now in the collection of the National Museum of the Pacific War in Nimitz’s boyhood home in Texas.

“I remember my father talking about him with some pride. You hear about men and women who were in combat and they don’t talk much, I would describe my father as that kind of person. He was very proud of his father,” Charlie Young said.

Following the deaths of Van Valkenburgh and Young, the Navy named destroyers after the Medal of Honor recipients, with their widows as ship sponsors. The USS Cassin Young was the last American ship to come under kamikaze attack. A Japanese pilot flew his plane into the ship, killing 22 sailors. It’s on display in Boston and sometimes Cassin Young’s descendants visit the ship.

The USS Van Valkenburgh participated in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and sailed into Nagasaki Harbor, where its men saw the devastation from the second atomic bomb.

When the Van Valkenburgh was commissioned in August 1944, a sailor hoisted the flag that flew on the Arizona’s fantail on the morning of the Japanese attack.

This story, with additional reporting, is an excerpt from “World War II Milwaukee,” published by The History Press by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones. The book focuses on some of the interesting warriors, witnesses and workers from Milwaukee who helped win World War II.

