Trump signs bill to honor Vietnam veterans every March 29

A veteran scans the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on May 11, 2016, for the name of a friend killed in action in Vietnam.

March 29 is now National Vietnam War Veterans Day, thanks to a bill sponsored by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and signed into law this week by President Trump.

The measure, which was co-sponsored by Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, permanently designates the day for honoring Vietnam War veterans.

March 29th marks the anniversary of when combat troops and support units withdrew from South Vietnam in 1973.

Some 2.7 million Americans are estimated to have served on military duty in Vietnam.

"In many cases, Vietnam veterans did not receive the warm welcome they earned when they came home," Toomey said in a statement on the bill. "Thankfully, in the years following the Vietnam War, people and organizations across the country took it upon themselves to right this wrong by honoring the sacrifice and dedication to service our Vietnam veterans displayed."

The legislation was supported by Vietnam Veterans of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

