Trump announces VA undersecretary as his choice to lead department

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump says he picks VA undersecretary David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs.

The physician is tasked with overhauling the biggest health system in the country.

As the undersecretary of health for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Shulkin is responsible for the health care of nearly 8.8 million vets. He commands 168 medical centers and 1,600 clinics from Philadelphia to the Philippines, and oversees a $68.6 billion budget.

It has been 10 months since he was lured from the private sector to straighten out a system roiled by allegations that veterans were dying while waiting for care. Some former detractors are impressed with his plan to offer same-day appointments for primary care at each hospital by year's end; others insist nothing has changed.

Most of Shulkin's time is spent running the massive health system, testifying on Capitol Hill, and visiting VA facilities that haven't seen an undersecretary in decades.

This story was compiled with reports from The Associated Press and The Philadelphia Inquirer.