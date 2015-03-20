Thieves hit veteran's property 9 times, steal Iraq war memorabilia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A thief broke into the car of Iraq war veteran Kyle Schwemmer in Syracuse the day after Veterans Day and stole his military memorabilia.

Among the stolen items was a combat patch Schwemmer earned for his second tour in the Iraq war, in 2010 and 2011.

It was one of nine times over eight months that strangers either stole property from outside Schwemmer's home on West Seneca Turnpike or were seen on video walking onto the property, appearing to be casing the place.

"It's just the idea of breaking in on Veterans Day weekend and stealing a veteran's memorabilia," Schwemmer said. He can buy a new combat patch, but it won't have the same sentimental value, he said.

Schwemmer and his wife, Angella, said their three daughters are afraid to go outside because of the frequent intruders. The girls, ages 7, 9 and 13, won't even go in the kitchen without one of their parents because it leads to the back yard where the thefts happened, the Schwemmers said.

"I just want to feel safe in our own yard," Angella Schwemmer said. "People are traipsing onto our property and we're able to see it on the video. The kids see it and feel violated."

The Schwemmers called Syracuse police four times. But the officers said there wasn't much they could do beyond keeping an eye on the Schwemmers' property when they could, the Schwemmers said.

When police were called to the home in December, an officer viewed the video footage, downloaded it onto a flash drive and wrote a report, Sgt. Julie Shulsky said.

Police are using the video to try to identify a possible suspect, Shulsky said.

"Territory cars are aware of the issues at this residence and are doing what they can to curb any further problems," Shulsky said in an email to Syracuse.com. She did not respond to an emailed question about why police didn't make the surveillance video available to the media, in the hope of catching the thieves.

Police confirm they got reports of at least four incidents at the Schwemmers' property. The Schwemmers shared four of their surveillance videos with Syracuse.com

Kyle Schwemmer is a captain in the Army Reserves. He served in Iraq in 2005 and again five years later. The thief or thieves also stole his military static compass and a nametape with "U.S. Army" on it that was going to go on his uniform, he said.

Thieves twice stole bicycles from the yard. In one of the surveillance videos, a man calmly gets out of a green pickup truck, walks around a fence and carries off a bike. It was at 5:30 p.m., while the Schwemmers were home but unaware he was in their yard, they said.

If that thief could be so blatant in broad daylight, it seems likely the Schwemmers aren't the only victims in the neighborhood, Kyle Schwemmer said.

"He just walked around and grabbed it," he said. "He wasn't even looking around. It was like someone told him to come pick it up."

In one of the break-ins, a thief stole Angella Schwemmer's wallet out of her van, she said.

In another, thieves stole Kyle's wireless headphones, a one-year daily devotional, and a deck of cards with verses from a bible study group, he said.

