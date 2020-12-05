'They are our heroes': Marine veterans honored emergency room staff

Marine veterans Mac McClure and Mike LeBrun teamed up to deliver breakfast sandwiches to first responders in local hospitals in the Greeley, Colorado, area.

GREELEY, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — A couple of U.S. Marine Corps veterans last week wanted to extend their appreciation to Greeley emergency room staff working and battling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike LeBrun and Ralph McClure found a way. They bought more than 100 breakfast sandwiches and delivered them to ER workers at UCHealth and Banner Health North Colorado Medical in Greeley.

"If you talk about first responders, they are absolutely front-line responders with the COVID-19 pandemic," LeBrun said. "Throughout the U.S. All of them are honorable first responders and every one of them should be admired. They are our heroes."

LeBrun and McClure, both Greeley residents who served during the Vietnam War era, donned their dress uniforms for their Dec. 3 visits to NCMC and two UCHealth facilities — UCHealth Greeley Hospital on U.S. 34 and the emergency and surgery center on 10th Street near 71st Ave.

McClure was in Vietnam during the war while LeBrun served in the states with a Marine attack squadron and he was in Marine Corps Honor Guard in 1967-68.

The men now are members of the 126-member Union Colony Marine Detachment 1093, a local league that meets at the VFW in Evans. The MCL mission is to preserve the traditions of the U.S. Marine Corps while uniting active-duty Marines with veterans of the corps and other branches of the U.S. Military.

LeBrun said in 2019 members from the local MCL participated in approximately 140 funerals for veterans at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. The league's work also often takes the members to schools, where they give presentations in non-COVID-19 days.

LeBrun and McClure came up with the idea of buying the breakfast sandwiches on their own. They didn't do this in conjunction with other MCL members.

They coordinated with representatives from both healthcare systems for permission to distribute the sandwiches. They bought the food at NCMC for those employees and the rest were purchased at McDonald's.

"We bumped a lot of elbows," LeBrun said. "Mac and I wanted to do something to honor them, to salute them and them how much they mean to us."

