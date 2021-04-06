The Wall That Heals will begin its 2021 tour April 8 in New Bern, NC

In a May 5, 2018 photo, two visitors talk at The Wall That Heals in Camden, S.C.

WASHINGTON — After having its 2020 tour cut short in August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's Wall That Heals will return to the road April 8 in New Bern, N.C., according to a schedule released this week.

Since 1996, the three-quarter scale, 375-foot-long synthetic granite replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Mall in Washington, D.C. has traveled to more than 700 locations in the U.S.

“The past year has been challenging for all of us and we’re excited to kick off The Wall That Heals season this week," VVMF president and CEO Jim Knotts said in a press release. "These communities have worked hard to give a safe opportunity for thousands to experience the healing and educational aspects of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We are ready to provide these communities with the opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The traveling memorial is scheduled to visit 26 cities this year.

"VVMF has worked closely with each community to make certain that community health and safety protocols are met," the press release noted. "Communities have to permit gatherings of 250 or more people. Volunteers are required to wear masks. Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to safeguard the staff, volunteers and other visitors."

For more information, go to www.thewallthatheals.org.

The schedule, as of April 5:

April 8-11 — New Bern, N.C.

April 22-25 — Ocean Pines, Md.

May 6-9 — Grundy, Va.

May 13-16 — Tunkhannock, Pa.

May 28-31 — Columbus, Ohio

June 3-6 — Franklin, Ind.

June 10-13 — Harrison, Ohio

June 24-27 — Champlain, N.Y.

July 1-4 — Townsend, Mass.

July 15-18 — Nahant, Mass.

July 22-25 — Tonawanda, N.Y.

July 29-August 1 — Athens, Ohio

August 5-8 — Clinton Township, Mich.

August 12-15 — Riverview, Mich.

August 19-22 — Rice, Minn.

August 26-31 — Marysville, Kansas

September 2-5 — Brighton, Colo.

September 9-12 — Farmington, N.M.

September 16-19 — Blackfoot, Idaho

September 23-26 — Longview, Wash.

September 30- October 3 — La Pine, Oregon

October 7-10 — Corona, Calif.

October 21-24 — Bullhead City, Ariz.

October 28-31 — Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz.

November 4-7 — Sulphur Springs, Texas

November 11-14 — Murfreesboro, Tenn.

