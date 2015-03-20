Texas man takes plea deal in estranged wife's killing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Krystal Perales’ family thought they’d see her killer convicted long ago for breaking into her home and gunning her down in front of her kids.

After multiple delays, Krystal Perales’ parents thought 2017 would be the year her estranged husband, Jesse Perales, would stand trial for capital murder in her 2014 killing.

Instead, on Thursday, Jesse Perales accepted a deal to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a life sentence that makes him eligible for parole in 30 years.

Though District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said Perales, 32, will likely die in prison, Krystal Perales’ parents said they had wanted the case to go to trial. Former District Attorney Mark Skurka had sought the death penalty.

Her father, David Flores, told a packed courtroom the district attorney’s office reached the decision without his family’s input. Several of Jesse Perales’ supporters wore shirts referring to Perales by his nickname and reading, “Jesse Black’s life matters.”

“We lived with uncertainty of what (would) happen more than 36 months, more than 1,080 days … Jesse Perales’ punishment and removal of the death sentence or life in prison (without parole) was delayed and we all know now it will not happen,” Flores said during a victim impact statement.

Jesse Perales’ face showed no expression as he watched Flores. Nor did he react when her sister tearfully addressed him or when her mother begged him to tell her why he did it.

Jesse Perales, an Army veteran, did not address her family. Lisa Greenberg, one of his two lawyers, said she’d advised Perales to not speak publicly but to find a private way to reach them if he chose to.

“The tumultuous relationship made him snap and do things he can’t take back but he does love his boys and his family very much,” Greenberg said.

Outside the courtroom, Krystal Perales’ mother, Anita Flores, expressed disappointment with Gonzalez for his handling of the case.

“I feel like he leaves us out,” Anita said. “I feel like he’s defending them.”

Gonzalez, a former defense attorney, won the November general election and took office in January. He admitted he decided on the plea deal without speaking to the family and called it a mistake.

“I will never make that mistake again,” Gonzalez said. “But I want to let everyone know even if I would have asked everyone prior to making my decision, I base my decision on what I think is right based on the circumstances of the case. I am not going to let a family dictate what I would do.”

Gonzalez, who was prosecuting an aggravated assault case in another courtroom during the plea, defended his decision for several reasons. The plea deal spares Krystal Perales’ young children from testifying about what they saw. By his plea,

Jesse Perales waives his right to appeal which could result in an overturned conviction, however rare.

Gonzalez said he gauged his decision based on previous cases, including one of his own. Last year, Gonzalez defended Ronald Jackson who, like Perales, had been indicted on a capital murder charge. Jackson eventually accepted a plea offer from then-District Attorney Mark Skurka for 45 years in prison and a murder conviction. Jackson had beaten to death his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jennifer Herrera. Corpus Christi police reports had long documented Jackson abused Herrera.

In Krystal Perales’ case, she reported her estranged husband raped her the day before he killed her. It was on a Saturday and Anita Flores said Corpus Christi police told her daughter the report would have to wait until Monday for a family violence detective to get assigned the case.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old mother of four was dead. Prosecutors believe the killing was in retaliation for her reporting the rape. Perales remains charged with sexual assault.

“Maybe she would be alive today,” Anita Flores said. “I blame the police department for that.”

In 2016, Police Chief Mike Markle expanded the family violence unit operation hours to include the weekends and after normal business hours after another woman, Noemi Villarreal, was killed six days after making a police report against her boyfriend.

In tragedies, the police department looks at ways the cases could have been handled differently, department spokesman Lt. Chris Hooper said.

“We’re grieving with them,” Hooper said after the hearing.

Several supporters accompanied Krystal Perales’ family in court, including advocates from the Women’s Shelter of South Texas and two mothers whose own children had been killed. In a courtroom hallway before the hearing, the mothers offered Anita Flores advice for speaking to Jesse Perales.

“Let it come from the heart,” Debra Witherspoon said.

———

©2017 the Corpus Christi Caller-Times (Corpus Christi, Texas)

Visit the Corpus Christi Caller-Times at www.caller.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

