Texas Honor Guard have laid veterans to rest for 5 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Commander Tony Acevedo and the rest of the Honor Guard huddled into a small locker room following a Marine's funeral service to prepare for another one. They only had about 30 minutes to reload their rifles and change their scarves before the next ceremony. It was a busy Friday for the Honor Guard, but they wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's like a job for me," Acevedo said. "I get up in the morning and I know I have something to do."

The Honor Guard, also known as the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Service Detachment, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The cemetery first had its dedication ceremony on Dec. 7, 2011.

"We started practicing even before so we could know what we're doing," Acevedo said while preparing for the funeral of Ronald Joseph Winters, an unaccompanied Army veteran.

The group, mainly consisting of Vietnam War veterans, feel a duty to honor veterans at their funerals. Most have participated in at least 500 funerals, some, more than a thousand. The Honor Guard do military burials free of cost and use donations from the community to keep the organization running.

Russell Fechner makes the 80-mile round trip to the cemetery from his home in Rockport to join his brothers in the Honor Guard.

"These are guys I feel at home with," Fechner said. "It's a sense of pride."

Honoring other veterans offers a sense of coping and camaraderie, Acevedo said. He's still in the group after recovering from a triple bypass surgery and multiple back surgeries through the years.

"It's a sort of therapy," Acevedo said. "A lot of us are suffering from one thing or another, either physically or mentally. We all get together and we talk about our experiences."

The Honor Guard has been there for veterans when no one else had. Acevedo still keeps photos in the locker room of the Honor Guard saluting a bare plywood casket.

"There was no one in the seats. Just us," Acevedo said. "The very first time was very emotional for me. It brought tears to my eyes when I put the shells in the flag."

But now, the message has spread to the rest of the community. More than 100 people were present for Winters' funeral on Friday including the Patriot Riders.

Regardless of how the community turns out to each unaccompanied veteran funeral, the Honor Guard members said they're always prepared to lay a brother in arms to rest.

"It's always an honor," said Lt. Cmdr. George Torres. "I'm proud to be there and give a veteran what he deserves. They served our country and now we're going to serve them."

