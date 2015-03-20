Tenn. military services center dedicated to airman's memory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Tribune News Service) — On Thursday, Helen Ross McNabb Center officially opened a new place for veterans and military members to receive needed mental health services for free – and dedicated it to one gone at a young age.

More than 100 people, including local dignitaries, veterans, business owners and McNabb staffers, came to see the building at 3712 Middlebrook Pike dedicated to the memory of Senior Airman Brandon Alan Hall, who died in 2012 at age 26.

A polished plaque in the lobby gives details about Hall, a Farragut High School standout who declined a football scholarship to Carson-Newman University to serve six years in the U.S. Air Force. During that time, he was deployed to the Middle East four times, including two stints at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, an area of intense military activity.

The ceremony also included a U.S. Navy ROTC Color Guard from Farragut High. Hall had served in the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, a competitive volunteer position.

“The transition from active duty to normal life is tough,” said Hall’s father, Mitch Steenrod, who said his son embodied the Air Force’s Core Values: “Integrity First,” “Service Before Self,” and “Excellence in All We Do.”

That transition “is misunderstood by those that haven’t served our armed forces,” he said. “In reality, it is a pivotal time for our veterans as they try to navigate from rigorous structure to a life that doesn’t possess defined boundaries. Little guidance is offered in the transition.”

Steenrod is hoping the military services center, to which he and wife Debby were major donors, will provide that support to veterans who are having more difficulty with the transition to civilian life, as their son did.

Their funding, along with money from Consolidated Nuclear Security and the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation and its donors, will allow the center to provide mental-health and substance-abuse treatment free for veterans, active military and their families for at least the next three years, said McNabb Center President and CEO Jerry Vagnier. Though insurance will be filed if clients have it, they will be treated without charge, regardless, he said.

Services are available to veterans of all branches of the military, regardless of length of service or discharge status, he said. For information, call 865-444-2333.

“Sometimes you are hurting, and you are not who you want to be,” Vagnier said. “With some help and support and clinical intervention, you can get your life back.”

