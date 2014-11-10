Take advantage of free offers on Veterans Day

Many eateries are offering free or discounted meals to veterans and active-duty servicemembers on Veterans Day.

There are lots of ways to honor servicemembers on Veterans Day — parades, salutes, all-you-can eat pancakes or a free all-American burger.

To mark Veterans Day on Tuesday, restaurants around the country are offering free morsels and retail stores are discounting services. Some discounts are strictly for vets; others include active-duty and retired troops. Call ahead to make sure your local places are participating — and ask what you need to bring to identify yourself. Check to make sure what exactly is included in the offers. For example, beverages and gratuities are often not covered at eateries.

Here’s a look at a few offers. All are good Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

54th Street Grill: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal (up to $12).

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-military personnel receive free all-you-can-eat hotcakes.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military receive a complimentary entrée from a special menu.

Carrabba’s: All active military and veterans get a free appetizer through Nov. 11.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Active and retired military personnel receive a complimentary All-American Burger with fries.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all dine-in veterans.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Friendly’s: Veterans and active military get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner from a limited menu.

Golden Corral: Free dinner will be available from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17 for retirees, veterans, active-duty, National Guard and Reserves.

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal up to $10.99 with a drink purchase.

IHOP: Free breakfast for all veterans.

JDog Junk Removal & Hauling: One free quarter-trailer pick up to disabled military veterans who book on Veteran’s Day.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee to all veterans.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Veterans and current servicemembers receive a free Texas Tonion appetizer and non-alcoholic beverage from a select menu.

Max & Erma’s: Free cheeseburger combo meal for vets and active-duty personnel.

Menchi’s: Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt for veterans and active duty.

Olive Garden: Free meal from limited menu for vets and active duty.

On the Border: Free meal from “Create Your Own Combo” meal for veterans and active-duty military.

Outback Steakhouse: All active and former servicemembers receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Tuesday. Outback is also offering active and former servicemembers 15 percent off their meals Nov. 12-Dec. 31.

Red Hot & Blue: Veterans receive a free entrée with the purchase of a second entrée on Tuesday and Wednesday. Coupon required.

Red Lobster: Veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel receive a complimentary appetizer from a limited menu today through Thursday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for vets and active duty.

Shoney’s: Free All-American Burger to veterans and active-duty servicemembers.

Sizzler: Active-duty and veteran military members get a free lunch from a limited menu on Tuesday until 4 p.m.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Buy one entrée and get the second entrée free. Coupon required.

Starbucks: A free 12-ounce cup of brewed coffee for current and former military members and their spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former U.S. military.

Tim Horton’s Café & Bake Shop: Active-duty military and veterans receive a free doughnut all day.

Travel Centers of America: All CDL drivers who are military veterans eat free at participating full-service restaurants.

Tubby’s: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free small Grilled Steak N’ Cheese or Tubby’s Famous Sub.

Zoe’s Kitchen: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée, and family members get 10 percent off.

Other outings

Mount Vernon: All active-duty, former or retired military personnel are admitted free on Veterans Day.

National Parks: Veterans will have free access to over 100 national parks that require entrance fees.

Great Clips: All customers get a free haircut card to give to their favorite veteran. Veterans also receive a free haircut or haircut card. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot: Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans. Home Depot offers 10 percent discount year-round to for active duty and retirees.

Knott's Berry Farm: The Southern California theme park is offering free tickets to present and former military members and one guest until the beginning of January.

Lowe’s: All veterans receive a 10 percent discount. The offer is available in stores only.

Rack Room Shoes: Military personnel and their dependents get a 10 percent discount off entire purchase.

Sport Clips: Participating locations are offering veterans and active-duty servicemembers free haircuts.

Steve Madden: 20 percent off the entire purchase with a valid military ID.

Cabela’s: Increased discount for military personnel as well as law enforcement, irefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel.

National Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors.

Know of any more offers that we missed? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

