Surfing vets ride the wave to recovery

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Alex West and Kyle Buckett didn’t become friends until two years ago, but their lives have long followed parallel paths. Each of the San Diego men has served more than 15 years in the Navy, each completed more than a dozen deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, and each is passionate about the healing power of surfing.

Together, they’re now the volunteer force behind One More Wave, an 18-month-old San Diego nonprofit that provides free custom-designed surfboards to wounded military veterans.

Over the past year-and-a-half, West, Buckett and surfboard shaper Micah Shanahan have delivered boards to 31 veterans who’ve lost limbs in combat, suffered disabling injuries or struggle with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). Another 14 boards are now in the finishing stages at Shanahan’s Addict Surfboards in Sorrento Valley.

West, a 31-year-old Ocean Beach resident, said he discovered the therapeutic qualities of surfing three years ago while recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a helicopter accident in Afghanistan. A year later, he moved to San Diego and began volunteering at a therapy surfing clinic for wounded veterans in Del Mar. That’s where he had what he calls his “a-ha moment.”

“It was a beautiful morning and I was talking to a Marine who had lost his leg,” West said. “I asked him why he was smiling and he said ‘when I’m out in the water, nobody stares at me. I’m not the guy without the leg. I’m just like everyone else.’ ”

Buckett, 35, said he started surfing a decade ago but only recognized its healing qualities in 2014, after close friend James McFadden lost his right leg at the hip during a military operation in the Middle East.

“I started thinking about what I would do if I lost a leg? How would it affect me and my family? I realized surfing is my outlet. It’s how I deal with stress. You’re whole day is better after surfing. I decided that’s how I could help people like James,” said Buckett, who lives in Kensington with his wife and daughters.

It was through McFadden that West and Buckett became friends and realized they shared the same vision, and it was McFadden who received one of One More Wave’s first surfboards last year. McFadden describes surfing therapy as not only life-enhancing, but even life-saving in some cases.

“Getting people out of the hospital, off the meds, out of the dark place they’re in, treating them like the men they are and not talking to them like kids ... I mean, really, depending upon where some guys are at, it could save their life,” McFadden said.

Shanahan, who donates his services to One More Wave, has been shaping surfboards for 14 years. He said there are two reasons that One More Wave creates custom boards for its clients. First, traditional surfboards are designed with a center of gravity for stand-up riders. Since many of One More Wave’s surf on their stomachs or knees because of limb loss, the boards’ shape, height, foil (thickness distribution), contours, nose tip and even fin position need to be different. Some of these custom boards also have hand grips for riders with spine and balance problems.

The second reason is what West calls art therapy. Each recipient can choose the colors, designs, graphics and lettering that Shanahan adds to the boards after they’re shaped. Without any money to hire a graphic artist, West has taught himself graphic design. With the indulgence of his wife, Britney, he said he spends several hours every night consulting with clients via email to create and plan the placement of logos, names, quotes, insignias and color patterns. The designs often go through a dozen or more drafts and take up to two months.

One vet who lost both legs in a bomb blast asked for a helicopter graphic on his board, because that’s the last thing he remembered seeing before he was rescued. Another asked that his board have the same black and white cow spot pattern as the coat on his service dog. A former National Guardsman asked for a favorite Bible verse on his board. And an Army military policewoman in Hawaii asked for the skyline of her hometown, New York City.

For board recipient Patrique Fearon, the design on his board was just as important as the board itself. The Marine veteran earned a Bronze Star in 2012 for sprinting through enemy fire to drag an injured Marine to safety, then exposing himself to machine gun fire to protect others. The former Oceanside resident’s assignment overseas was to sweep areas for IEDs, a job that brought him home with four traumatic brain injuries, vertigo, perforated eardrums, torn rotator cuffs, ruptured vertebrae and damaged ankles.

His surfboard, which he received in November 2015, is decorated with the names of four buddies who didn’t make it home, as well as his unit and battalion numbers and inspiring quotes. Fearon recently moved back to his native Connecticut with his wife and children, and he said the most important possession he took back with him was his new surfboard, which now hangs on his living room wall.

“It meant so much to me to have my guys’ names on there,” he said. “Being able to carry them with me into the water and bring that back home with me, that’s the greatest thing I know.”

Fearon said surfing has healed him emotionally better than any other sport.

“Golf gets me irritated, shooting gets me amped up like back on the battlefield and I’ve tried the adrenaline sports like skydiving. But being in the ocean is what you need for natural healing. It’s the most calming thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

Buckett said every veteran whose application to the program is accepted will receive a free custom board, as well as a surfboard bag and surf wax. In some cases, they may also receive a custom wetsuit or prosthetic to aid their surfing. Some boards have been shipped as far as Hawaii and Virginia, but most have gone to veterans in the San Diego area. One More Wave is an all-volunteer organization. Donations to cover the materials and shipping are raised through fundraisers, the sale of One More Wave gear and donations to the website: onemorewave.net.

West, Buckett and Shanahan have given thousands of unpaid hours to the project, but they each say they’ve been rewarded tenfold by the response from the veterans.

“I think the most gratifying part is making a difference in people’s lives and making them smile,” Shanahan said. “It’s giving them the same thing that surfing does for us. It makes them feel better.”

