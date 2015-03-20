Supporters at Fla. courthouse to back Navy vet beaten after turtle killed

DAYTONA BEACH (Tribune News Service) — Two men accused of torturing a turtle and then beating the disabled veteran who tried to stop them entered not guilty pleas as about a dozen veterans gathered in the courtroom and animal-rights activist demanded justice outside.

Ryan Ponder, 23, and Johnnie Beveritt, 18, did not speak during their brief arraignment before Circuit Judge Leah Case at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. A public defender entered the not guilty plea for Ponder and Case did so for Beveritt because the public defender could not represent both.

Ponder and Beveritt are charged with battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, in the attack on Garry C. Blough Jr. They are also charged with felony cruelty to animals in the turtles death.

A third person arrested in the case, a 16-year-old, was not present because he is a juvenile and no information for him was available.

Blough stood by the door of the courtroom after the hearing and shook hands with the veterans who had provided emotional reinforcement as he watched his accused attackers.

"To see them, it was a little intimidating. I was sitting back a little," Blough said. "But then you know, I look around the room, it's like, 'Now, let's see you guys try something.' "

Blough thanked the veterans for the support.

"This is great to have all the support, everybody come down from the VFWs, from different military clubs for veterans. This is awesome. This is just great," Blough said.

Blough said that he has many who will testify in court.

"We are going to have dozens of witnesses where I live at that came out and showed their support and helped chase them away while I was down on the ground getting my butt kicked," Blough said.

The U.S. Navy veteran said his wife were at home in an apartment complex at 1717 Mason Ave. in Daytona Beach. Blough's wife, Jennifer, and his daughter were outside their apartment walking when they saw the trio hurting the creature, according to a police report.

Blough said when he tried to stop them they attacked him. Blough said the three repeatedly punched him and after he fell to the ground they kicked him in the head, face, torso and legs.

Police saw the turtle floating in the pond near some blood. When police returned to the pond again the turtle was no longer visible and police believe it died due to the injuries.

After the attack people responded by donating to a GoFundMe page to help Blough and Daytona Kia-Mitsubishi gave him a 2012 Kia Forte. Blough and his family previously had struggled to get around, including to the disabled vet's doctor's appointment.

But Johnnie Beveritt also had some supporters at the hearing. His sister wailed after the hearing and was helped down the stairs by some family. Beveritt's mother, Lachar Montgomery, defended her son and the other two accused.

She said Beveritt was trying to "scoot" the turtle back to the pond and she said it was Blough who grabbed Beveritt when Beveritt told him to get "out of his face."

"That's when the veteran grabbed Johnnie. Johnnie hit him and turned his back. When Johnnie turned his back, the veteran went to grab Johnnie again. That's what made the other two boys intervene," she said.

