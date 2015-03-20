'Suits for Soldiers' helps veterans dress for success

Former U.S. Marine Cpl. Shaheen Moore has a new internship and a new suit as he prepares for a career in community development.

Last week Moore, 24, landed an internship with Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Encino. On Monday, Moore selected a business suit for his first day on the job.

The suit is one of more than 450 collected by Dababneh’s San Fernando Valley office as part of Farmers Insurance’s “Suits for Soldiers” program. It started on the East Coast in 2015 and went national last year.

Moore was among several veterans invited to Farmer’s Woodland Hills headquarters Monday to select a gently-used suit.

“This is a really big deal because my goal is to do community development. And I’m lucky that Assemblyman Dababneh is giving suits to vets,” said Moore, who is in his third year studying international development at UCLA. “There is always rhetoric about veterans but to see tangible results is amazing.”

Moore, a Westwood resident, learned about the internship on the university’s job search website. He got word last week that he’d been selected for the coveted position.

He joined the Marines after graduating from Saugus High School in the Santa Clarita Valley and served for four years, getting discharged in 2014.

He decided to pursue a career in community development after his Marine unit built part of a road in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

“It was a huge deal because there were no paved roads there,” he said. “My patrol base was overseeing a village and we built them a school and gave the community a well.”

Dababneh learned of the “Suits for Soldiers” program when it went national.

“Initially, the goal was to collect 45 suits from residents in the 45th Assembly District,” he said. “However, due to the incredible amount of support from members of the community, we were able to collect over 450 suits and outfits which will benefit local veterans.”

The initial effort on the East Coast netted 8,500 suits for men and women, according to Carrie Bonney, an Army veteran and spokesperson for Farmers.

The company will release this year’s tally later this month.

“We did pretty good,” she said. “Our agents across the country have been committed (to the program). They work with various organizations and on social media.”

In addition to suits, the drive collects other apparel such and shirts and ties.

Dababneh said his office got help from Syd Leibovitch’s Rodeo Reality, the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce and Fazio Cleaners, which cleaned all of the donated items.

“When Assemblyman Dababneh told us about the ‘Suits for Soldiers’ program, we were delighted to provide our dry cleaning services at no charge to help support veterans who have bravely served our country,” Steve Fazio, owner of Fazio Cleaners, said in a statement.



