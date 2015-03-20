Students show gratitude to veterans

OAK HILLS (Tribune News Service) — Veterans of all military branches received the red-carpet treatment as students cheered and thanked them for their sacrifice as they made their way inside the Oak Hills High School gymnasium on Saturday.

Former service men and women from all around the High Desert were honored at the 10th annual Veterans Holiday Tribute hosted by the Don Ferrarese Charitable Foundation. High School students joined local businesses and organizations to pay tribute and say thanks to our local vets. Former major league baseball player and local humanitarian Don Ferrarese was also in attendance Saturday.

“If you have not seen a 14-year-old kid place a medal on a 55-year-old veteran, it’s very emotional,” said Ferrarese Foundation President and event organizer Dan Tate. “For many of our veterans this is a huge highlight for them and it’s our way of giving back and saying thanks for what they have done.”

Each year, the event provides veterans with lunch and entertainment while students from various local school districts handed out "Thank You" medals in a gesture of gratitude.

"Both my grandparents were in the Marines and I wish they were here tonight," said Oak Hills student Julia Swanson, 16, of Hesperia. "It feels good to take the time to be around these veterans and hear what they have to tell us. Some of their stories have been so fascinating, which sadly, many people do not want to hear or take the time to hear them."

According to Tate, last year’s event brought in 1,200 attendees, along with the hundreds of students and community volunteers who helped organize the event.

“It’s been great going around and talking to these veterans and listening to their stories and everything they’ve been through. You learn so much from them,” said Serrano High School student Kaitlyn Masseth, 12, of Pinon Hills. “It’s nice to see them get the appreciation they deserve since so many people don't realize what it must have been like to be in their shoes at the time.”

Vietnam veteran Jerry Geronimo Martin, who served in the Navy and the Marines, said it was an honor to attend the event which brought a sense of appreciation to him and his fellow veterans from both students and the community.

“Seeing these kids salute and honor us has made me feel honored to be a veteran,” Martin said.

