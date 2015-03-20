Students in Colorado hear from Medal of Honor recipients

PUEBLO, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — A group of captivated Roncalli STEM Academy students packed into the school’s auditorium Wednesday morning to hear from two Medal of Honor recipients who are in town for the Medal of Honor Convention.

The Roncalli students and faculty gave MOH recipients Leroy Petry and Thomas Norris a long standing ovation when the two entered the auditorium together and were hanging on to every word they spoke as they discussed their military careers, doled out life lessons and relayed to the kids that they can be heroes, too, even if they don’t serve.

“You don’t have to do a heroic act to be a hero to somebody,” Petry told the students. “It can be as simple as listening to someone’s problems, or helping them out when they have a problem. Being a hero to somebody is a possibility every single day.”

Norris echoed Petry’s message.

“Any one of you can do heroic actions,” he said, while referencing the fact that Medal of Honor recipients each year honor civilian heroes in the United States whose actions have defined the words courage and selfless service.

Norris also told the students to set goals for themselves and never give up on them.

“More times than not you’re going to achieve that goal; it’s going to happen,” Norris said. “I faced many challenges growing up, but I never gave up and always found a way to achieve the goal I was after.”

Petry encouraged the kids to spend less time on their electronic devices and experience life.

He said he tells his own teenage son that he’s missing out on life when he sees him with his head down, focused on his cellphone too frequently.

“Although there’s a lot to do and you want to talk to your friends, life is around you,” Petry said.

Petry ended his message to the students with words of encouragement.

“I encourage you all to take on challenges, see the obstacles that are in front of you as challenge, and know that no obstacle is too hard to get around,” he said. “If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it. Help others and continue to progress toward your futures and make them the best possible.”

Petry, who served in the Army, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while engaged with an armed enemy in the vicinity of the Paktya Province, Afghanistan, on May 26, 2008.

Norris, who served as a Navy SEAL, was awarded the Medal of Honor in March 1976 for his actions during the period of April 10-13 in 1972, when he completed ground rescue of two downed pilots deep within heavily controlled enemy territory in Quan Tri Province.

Other Medal of Honor recipients in Pueblo for the convention also visited schools on Wednesday.

