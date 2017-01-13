Student mapping grave locations at State Veterans Cemetery

BOW, N.H. — A high-schooler in Bow hopes a computer program will help military families find their loved ones at the state Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

The Concord Monitor reports (http://bit.ly/2jaQQ5D) Elin Warwick is marking each grave's location and uploading them to a computer installed in the cemetery's welcome center. Warwick says a few hundred remain of the cemetery's roughly 9,000 graves.

Visitors will be able to see each grave's exact location on a map and how to get to them. Pictures of the graves and information about the people buried there will also be available.

Warwick's father works for a geographic information system company. Bow High School uses the company's app to teach geography.

Warwick hopes a mobile app will someday take visitors directly to specific graves.

