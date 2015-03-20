Stricter enforcement of Sandhills cemetery rules upsets survivor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery's decision to begin "strictly" enforcing state standards for military grave displays took Tabitha Wise by surprise.

Wise's mother, Nellie B. Wise, died Jan. 12, 2015, at age 85 and is buried in the Fort Bragg cemetery. Nellie Wise was the wife of 86-year-old Fred Wise Jr., a veteran.

Because of the enforcement policy, Tabitha Wise said she had to remove a handmade tribute she had placed at her mother's grave. She also scratched plans to put a Christmas tree at the grave.

"It was such a short notice," Wise said. "They didn't enforce this until around the 17th of November. That didn't give it enough time to sink in."

The cemetery on Bragg Boulevard recently announced it would begin strictly enforcing the state standards.

"We ask that you take this time to remove any unauthorized items you may want to keep," the cemetery said in a press release.

Cemetery officials cited state standards that prohibit "permanent plantings, flowers in vases, vigil lights, upright metal grave markers, flag holders, breakable objects and similar commemorative items."

Christmas wreaths and other seasonal decorations are allowed through Jan. 5, although they may not be secured to headstones or niche covers, the policy says. Flowers and potted plants are permitted Oct. 15 through April 15 and four days before and after Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, July 4 and a veteran's or spouse's birthday and day of death.

"At the expiration of periods approved for placement of flowers and other decorations, items will be removed," the policy says.

The policy says memorials and headstones are the property of the U.S. government and cannot be altered or have anything attached to them.

Natural cut flowers are allowed any time of the year, although they will be removed when they become "unsightly" or interfere with mowing, the policy says.

A Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery spokeswoman referred questions to the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. A department representative did not respond to phone calls Tuesday.

Wise said she did not learn of the stepped-up enforcement until mid-November.

Wise and her husband, Mike Brown, said they had to remove a cross they made of PVC pipe placed at Nellie Wise's grave. The cross had lights, was decorated with an angel and topped with flowers.

"We had put time and money into this beautiful arrangement for my mom," Wise said.

Brown said he and his wife trimmed the grass around the cross themselves. He said he felt cemetery grounds personnel could have used a weed eater to trim around the cross and other homemade displays in the cemetery.

After being told the display didn't fit the standards, Brown said the family removed it and placed it in their yard. They also decided not to place a small artificial Christmas tree at the grave, since it would have to be removed soon.

Wise said she thought some of the homemade displays in the cemetery added to attractiveness of the grounds.

"We're trying to abide by the rules," she said. "I was just upset at the short notice."

