STOLEN VALOR
Sheriff: Florida man lied about military service to solicit money
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 26, 2017
BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida man is accused of soliciting funds and misrepresenting military service.
Polk County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that Kyle Christopher Barwan of Lakeland was arrested Wednesday and remains jailed.
Investigators say the received a tip in December from someone who read a blog about Barwan impersonating military officers. During the investigations, officials learned Barwan has been arrested in Kentucky and Illinois on similar charges.
The arrest report says Barwan befriended a woman online and told her lies about his military services while soliciting money from her "to benefit one of his fellow soldiers who was injured in the war."
Sheriff Grady Judd says lying about being in the military to steal money from someone "is not only egregious, it's against the law."
