Stolen military medals returned to Navy veteran in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A recruiter was reunited with his military medals Thursday night, hours after they were stolen from his car.

Chevaris Jennett earned his medals and coins serving the United States Navy on tours to Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain. They are important to the man, who didn't realize at first that they, along with his military bag, were taken.

"I thought maybe I had left it at work," said Jennett, now a recruiter for the Navy.

A call from Gastonia Police late Thursday confirmed, though, that his Kia Optima had been broken into and the medals, a bag, a Samsung tablet and cash were all taken.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning outside of Jennett's home.

Carlik Marquis Gill, Zarin Michael Sutton and Asuntae Tre Hawkins, all of Gastonia, were each charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny for the incident. Jennett doesn't know if he was targeted because of his military status. His wasn't the only car that was broken into.

Each suspect faces three other counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two other counts of misdemeanor larceny. A broken hinge might've allowed the suspects' easier access into the car, Jennett said.

The tablet and cash have yet to be recovered, but Jennett said police caught the suspects in possession of military items with Jennett's name on them.

Jennett said he was thankful Gastonia Police were able to recover his medals.

"They mean a lot to me," Jennett said. "The medals mean more to me than the bag itself. I can't get those medals back if I was to lose them."

Each of the suspects remain jailed on a $25,000 bond.

