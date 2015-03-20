Southern Illinois university wants national honor society for military, veteran students

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has launched SALUTE, a national honor society that honors military and veteran students for their service and academic performance.

Kevin Wathen, SIUE director of veteran services, said a student veteran brought SALUTE, which stands for service, academics, leadership, unity, tribute and excellence, to his attention.

After doing some research, he discovered other Illinois schools including the University of Illinois had a SALUTE program.

“It’s an excellent thing — a way to give our veterans a chance to stand out,” said Wathen, who will serve as the coordinator of SALUTE at SIUE.

Wathen said SIUE has 636 military and veteran students. In his position in veteran services, he helps these students navigate college life including the admission and registration process, academic advising and tutoring services.

“I’m really the person who can point out all the different resources on campus,” Wathen said.

Undergraduate or graduate military and veteran students will be eligible to participate in SALUTE if they have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Wathen said military and veteran students will be honored during a SALUTE induction ceremony to be held every spring and fall semester, where students will receive a certificate and military-style challenge coin.

SALUTE has a four-tiered honor system based on a student’s GPA: Delta (3.00-3.24), Charlie (3.25-3.49), Bravo (3.50-3.74) and Alpha (3.75-4.00). Graduate students who have a 3.5 or higher GPA are called SALUTE gold members.

The cost for a lifetime SALUTE membership is $20, according to Wathen.

SALUTE members will also have the option of wearing a special cord and stole during graduation ceremonies. The spring graduations will be held May 5 and 6.

For more information, contact Kevin Wathen at kwathen@siue.edu.

