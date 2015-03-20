Some veterans still homeless in Houston 18 months after city announcement

HOUSTON (Tribune News Service) — On June 1, 2015, three U.S. Cabinet secretaries joined then-Mayor Annise Parker to declare veteran homelessness in Houston "effectively ended." Yet 18 months later, the area still has hundreds of veterans living on the streets and in shelters.

Local advocates and national experts generally praise Houston's yearslong effort to house every veteran but point to persistent challenges and concern about sustaining the system they've built here.

Tom Mitchell, an Air Force veteran who leads a local nonprofit, criticized the celebratory language.

"I don't like the term 'ending veteran homelessness' because we didn't end it," the Houston director for U.S. Vets said.

"Effectively" is a key qualifier for the city's declaration; some veterans are still living on the streets and in shelters. It means any homeless veteran can get housing within 30 days.

In 2012, local nonprofits and government agencies kicked off The Way Home campaign to reduce homelessness in Houston plus Harris and Fort Bend counties. The first target group was military veterans.

In October 2016, the effort celebrated its 5,000th veteran housed. And a few days before Thanksgiving, the Coalition for the Homeless reported zero veterans on a waiting list for housing — a reality hard to imagine a few years ago.

Despite those successes, the January 2016 census found 537 veterans homeless in the area, including about 270 on the streets.

However, that represents a 62 percent drop from the 1,311 found four years earlier by the coalition's annual count.

During the same period, overall homelessness here was halved, while the country as a whole only saw a 12 percent decrease, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mandy Chapman Semple, Parker's special assistant for homeless initiatives, said the most difficult part of effectively ending veteran homelessness was not housing the already homeless but building a system for the homeless veterans of the future — about 900 each year, the coalition anticipated.

"We're feeling confident that the system we built is functioning as expected," said Chapman Semple, who now works mostly for the nonprofit Corporation for Supportive Housing.

The system has two prongs: prevention and response. Prevention happens when organizations find veterans at risk for homelessness but not yet on the streets, Chapman Semple said. Assistance can include rent support or job counseling.

David Sunday, 47, was one such veteran kept from homelessness. The lanky Air Force veteran lost his house while serving a prison term for a felony drug conviction.

When he was released early in 2015, he stayed clean for the first time in 20 years but had nowhere to live. He found shelter, food and job training at the U.S. Vets apartment complex in Midtown.

"You can literally rebuild your whole life right here," he said. Though he could not resume his carpentry work because of a motorcycle-crash injury, he now has a full-time position as a recovery counselor at the Council on Recovery. Sunday, who's also reconnecting with his estranged children, said supportive services are crucial.

"Just housing somebody is not fixing the problem," he said. "It's putting a Band-Aid on it."

The other prong, response, happens when providers like shelters, soup kitchens or Veterans Affairs offices encounter a homeless veteran and refer him (or less often, her) to "rapid rehousing" options that lead to a permanent home.

Everett Palmer, a five-year Army veteran who deployed to Kuwait and Bosnia in the 1990s, spent three years on Houston's streets. The 42-year-old now works as a U.S. Vets intake counselor.

"There's a whole bunch of veterans that are homeless, and they still need services," he said.

Many don't know they're eligible for benefits from the VA and elsewhere.

The CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless, Marilyn Brown, said the system still houses 40 or 50 veterans each month. She said they seem to have reached a point where supply keeps up with demand.

For veterans with a serious physical disability or mental illness or who have been homeless a long time, the goal is permanent supportive housing — a place to live regardless of ability to pay rent, with access to resources like social workers, psychiatric care, job training and peer-to-peer counseling.

Evidence from studies and pilot programs show "huge cost savings," Chapman Semple said. "We know that it's more cost-efficient to help support or even pay for your housing and the services that you need than for you to be homeless on the streets and using our public services — our hospitals, our ambulances, our jails."

That's true even for people actively addicted to alcohol or drugs, and for people who might never become financially self-sufficient.

"What the housing-first model really does is it says instead of waiting years for all of these pieces (like addiction recovery) to fall into place, let's get them housed and get them back on a stable path," Chapman Semple said.

At a news conference in October, Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his commitment to continuing the housing-first model, citing both the moral motivation and potential cost savings.

Dennis Culhane, who leads the VA's National Center on Homelessness among Veterans, said Houston is "absolutely recognized as a national leader on the veteran homelessness front."

"They proved how it could be done," the University of Pennsylvania professor said. Houston leaders presented to Congress, the VA and Housing and Urban Development. Other cities adopted parts of the area's model, he said.

Once formerly homeless people enter permanent supportive housing, few return to homelessness — generally just 5 or 10 percent, Culhane said.

In the Houston area, the Coalition for the Homeless found that 90 percent of people placed in permanent housing were still housed two years later.

However, Mitchell, the local director for U.S. Vets, estimated the rate of Houston veterans returning from the streets could be as high as 20 percent. "For whatever reason they don't make it," he said. "They either relapse, if they're on alcohol or drugs, or they have financial problems."

From a systemic perspective, Chapman Semple said, the main challenge is finding landlords who accept vouchers.

The city's stock of veteran housing also took a hit just weeks before Parker's announcement, the Chronicle reported last year.

The VA Medical Center closed its off-site domiciliary, a 40-bed residential complex where veterans also received comprehensive services, after the contractors who operated it were sentenced to prison for Medicare fraud. The apartments also suffered from maintenance issues. A replacement for the complex, where more than 700 veterans got help between 2008 and 2015, will open next year at the earliest.

Brown, with the Coalition for the Homeless, said it would be challenging to move from "effectively" ending veteran homelessness to literally housing every homeless veteran. The 250 or so still on the streets here generally have a severe mental illness or addiction and reject offers of assistance.

"What we have left is really small in quantity, but the level of help that they need is greater than what housing and support services can do. They need hospitalization," she said.

The coalition seeks a new strategy for these remaining veterans, Brown added. It also plans to apply the veterans model to the next targets set by Housing and Urban Development: family and chronic homelessness.

In the meantime, advocates worry people will forget that more veterans face housing crises every day. They said the system requires consistent investment and staffing.

"You bought the car," Brown said. "You still are going to have to maintain it."

