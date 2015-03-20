'Soldier Songs' opera gives voice to the hell of war

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Five years after opera composer David T. Little graduated from high school in 1997, he came back to his New Jersey alma mater to speak at a career day. Mingling with his former classmates, he realized that while he was studying music in college, many of his fellow alumni were fighting wars and facing death in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Their experiences and those of U.S. veterans from three other wars became the inspiration of Little’s "Soldier Songs,” which San Diego Opera presents in its West Coast premiere on Friday, Veterans Day, at the Balboa Theatre.

The 55-minute rock-infused opera looks at war from three perspectives: a young gun-obsessed boy, a fighting man in the heat of combat, and a veteran in his 60s looking back on the experience. All of the characters are played by baritone David Adam Moore with a live ensemble conducted by percussionist and longtime UCSD music professor Steven Schick, in his company debut.

Little said “Soldier Songs” grew out of his own desire to learn more about the grim realities of war and to give these often-unsung heroes a voice.

“I realized I'd never thought about their experiences, and how can I know them if I didn't understand this very significant part of their lives? I had strong feelings against the war, but I needed to separate the war from the warrior,” he said.

About the same time Little began pondering the subject, he won a prize commission to write a music piece for the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, a group that often incorporates theatrical elements into its performances.

As a musical theater lover whose parents met in a production of “West Side Story,” Little said he decided to use the opportunity to develop the work into a full-length operatic song cycle with scenery, costumes and projections.

“Opera deals with large emotions and it deals in the contrast and tension between the text and the subtext. This seemed the perfect material for opera,” he said.

To create the 11 songs that make up “Soldier Songs,” Little interviewed his grandfather, who fought in World War II, his stepfather who worked in intelligence during the Cold War and his uncles who fought in Vietnam and Laos. He also interviewed his high school buddy (and fellow career day speaker) Justen Bennett , a field medic in the Iraq/Afghanistan wars after 9/11. Bennett’s harrowing, hand-written description of running from falling bombs, which he calls “steel rain,” is sung in its entirety in “Soldier Songs."

There are songs of war’s carnage, war propaganda, soldiers’ bravado and coping mechanisms, as well as death. And there are songs written from Little’s own perspective as a 6-year-old boy who played with G.I. Joe dolls, a teen who loved war video games and a man, who returns to his high school career day to find the hallway display case filled with photos of his old friends in military uniforms.

While gathering vets’ stories, Little said the one phrase he heard over and over was “I’ve never talked about this to anybody.”

“Soldier Songs” begins with those words and ends with the phrase “the closed mouth speaks,” a plea for veterans to share their experiences as a way of healing. When “Soldier Songs” premiered in 2006, the medic Bennett came with family members who said afterward they’d never heard the stories he'd shared for the opera.

Since its premiere, “Soldier Songs” has been produced 10 times in the U.S. and Europe and several future productions are planned.

Because of the dark nature of the piece, Little said most of the veterans he interviewed have never seen “Soldier Songs” because it’s too painful for them to relive those memories. That’s not a surprise to Tomer Zvulun, who is directing the San Diego Opera production. Zvulun spent three years in the Israeli army as a medic in an infantry battalion.

“I’m an ex-soldier and when I heard ‘Soldier Songs’ for the first time; it spoke to me on a visceral level,” Zvulun said. “That part about soldiers not wanting to talk about their experience is a universal truth."

Zvulun first directed “”Soldier Songs” last year at Atlanta Opera, where he is the artistic director and general manager.

There, he worked with Atlanta veterans to make the opera more relevant to the local community. Photos of Atlanta service members who died in war were shown before the shows and after each performance, a 30-minute public discussion was held to allow vets to share their own experiences.

For this production, San Diego Opera is working with three local veterans groups to include photos of soldiers and Marines who gave their lives, and discussions are planned after each of the three performances next weekend.

“The second part was the critical part,” Zvulun said. “Through the performances, we earned the veterans trust to share their experiences. It allowed them to open up."

Bringing “Soldier Songs” to San Diego has long been a pet project for former state Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher, who has served for many years on San Diego Opera’s board of directors.

Fletcher spent 10 years in the Marine Corps, serving in Iraq, Africa, Yemen and Central America. He also runs Three Wise Men, a veterans support group working to reduce the epidemic of suicides among veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Fletcher said “Soldier Songs” will not only encourage veterans to tell their stories, it will also help the 99 percent of Americans who have never served to better understand their sacrifices.

"It will be a jolt,” he said. “Society needs to have a real understanding of the impact we make when send other people into harm’s way.”

“Soldier Songs” is the first production of San Diego Opera’s new Shiley Detour Series, designed to do more adventurous and site-specific work that connects with the local community.

Zvulun applauds the effort. He said Atlanta Opera has had great success, both critical and financial, with a similar outreach effort over the past four years.

As part of this community outreach effort, San Diego Opera established a website (soldiersongs.sdopera.org) where veterans and family members have uploaded photos from World War II to Iraq and Afghanistan. There are links on that page where the public can buy tickets to the opera for needy local veterans.

David Bennett, San Diego’s new general director, said tapping into the local veteran community to kick off the series was a natural: "With San Diego’s long military history, ‘Soldier Songs’ seemed like a perfect place to begin.”

