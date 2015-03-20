Service dogs cost $33K but they're priceless to veterans in need, thanks to nonprofit

It's been almost 50 years since 1st Lt. Jay Springstead served in Vietnam. Time has healed some of the wounds the war left, but post-traumatic stress disorder still haunts the U.S. Army veteran.

On Friday, Springstead received his own personal caretaker to help him cope. His name is Tex and he's been gearing up for this job for two years.

Tex graduated as a service dog and with leash in mouth, the black Labrador handed himself over to his new owner Friday.

Springstead was one of five veterans to receive a service dog at a Veterans Day ceremony from the Rockwall nonprofit Patriot PAWS, an organization that trains dogs specifically for veterans with physical and emotional needs.

The dogs go through a two-year training program that costs about $33,000 per animal, which is paid for completely by donations. The dogs are then awarded at no cost to veterans with military service-related disabilities who have applied for the program.

Tex and the other Patriot PAWS dogs are trained to help their veterans with everything from post-traumatic stress disorder management to basic household tasks, like opening the fridge.

Justin Ross, a U.S. Army corporal who also received a Patriot PAWS dog on Friday, said receiving a service dog is going to greatly help him, but more so his family.

"It's for them," he said pointing to his wife and children. "I struggle with anger issues, which have separated me from my family in the past. So this is for them."

Ross said Fuzzy, an energetic yellow Labrador, has already kept a close eye on his new owner and figured out his needs.

At one point during the several days of training the veterans had with their dogs, Ross' anxiety kicked in, so Fuzzy jumped into action. He placed his paw on Ross' foot and began licking his hand -- exactly what he was trained to do.

These dogs, as Springstead knows very well, are critically important for veterans who are dealing with the ugly aftereffects of war.

The combat veteran, who works for Patriot PAWS as a veteran coordinator, never expected to get his own dog, but the nonprofit's founder, Lori Stevens, knew he needed Tex after his son committed suicide in 2013 upon returning home from deployment in Iraq.

The loss left Springstead reeling, but it also motivated him to do the work he does for the organization.

Every week Springstead answers over 100 calls to Patriot PAWS from veterans looking for help. Because the demand is so high, the waiting list for one of the dogs is up to five years long.

He offers the support he can to the veterans defeated by the long wait, but he said he knows nothing compares to the comfort and support of one of the dogs.

"I've seen the magic these dogs bring," said Springstead. "They're so important to recovery."

