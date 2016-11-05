SC National Guard honors oldest retiree at 97

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — Members of the South Carolina Army National Guard are gathering to honor their oldest living retiree, 97-year-old William Zimmerman.

Members of the Guard's Engineering Clearance Company are scheduled to meet Friday at 6 p.m. at the armory in Graniteville for the ceremony honoring Zimmerman. The Aiken resident retired from the Graniteville unit in 1979.

Guard spokesman Capt. Brian Hare says South Carolina Guard records show Zimmerman entered military service in 1942. He joined the South Carolina National Guard in 1947 and served until his retirement more than 30 years later.

Hare says that during World War II, Zimmerman served in military campaigns in Asia and the Pacific.

The ceremony is open only to Guard members and their families.

