Roofing company, feds settle on Guard soldier's job rights
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 6, 2017
EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso roofing company has reached a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department on allegations that the company violated the job rights of a Texas Army National Guard soldier.
In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the allegations arose after Frontier Roofing Supply fired Alejandro S. Booth from his clerk's position because of his military service and then denied his request for re-employment after he completed his active military duty in August 2015.
Under the terms of the settlement, Frontier has agreed to provide Booth back pay, lost benefits and liquidated damages. Also, the Justice Department says Frontier admits no liability under the terms.
