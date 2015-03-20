Returning Fort Drum soldier welcomed home with new home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — “I swear I haven’t looked in any of the windows! I swear!” joked Austin Hunsinger, a specialist stationed at Fort Drum, to a round of laughter from the crowd gathered outside an inconspicuous house on Phelps Street — a house Spc. Hunsinger was about to see for the first time.

Spc. Hunsinger was handed the keys to his first home on Friday morning, no strings attached.

Bank of America partnered with the Nehemiah Community Reinvestment Fund out of Sacramento to present the house, mortgage-free, to the decorated local soldier. Spc. Hunsinger joined the U.S. Army in 2010 and served overseas in Afghanistan. He earned the Combat Action Badge, two Afghan Campaign Medals, an Overseas Ribbon and the NATO medal during his deployment, and will soon be officially, medically retired.

Spc. Hunsinger was born in Utica and returned to the area when he was transferred to Fort Drum in 2013.

“It doesn’t feel real. I feel like I’m going to wake up in my apartment tomorrow,” Spc. Hunsinger said.

His 6-year-old daughter, Kendra Hunsinger, rushed to pick out her bedroom. When Spc. Hunsinger told Kendra they would be getting the house, she told him she wanted to paint her room pink. “So that’s on the top of the ‘to-do’ list,” Spc. Hunsinger said, “It’s all for her that I applied for this, for her to have a place to say ‘I’m going to Daddy’s house.’”

“We are thrilled to welcome Spc. Hunsinger to his new home,” said Syracuse Market President for Bank of America Michael Brunner. Bank of America began a program to donate housing to soldiers, veterans, and military spouses in 2012. As of July, 2,000 properties had been given away across the country. “Bank of America has a long history of supporting the military and veterans, dating back to 1920,” Mr. Brunner said.

Like so many veterans, Spc. Hunsinger says he has struggled and faced suicidal thoughts. “(Kendra) is the entire reason I do what I do and she is probably the biggest reason I’m still here today.”

Spc. Hunsinger hopes to give back to the community and find a way to use his experiences to support fellow veterans and soldiers going through hard times. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the suicide rate for veterans increases every year.

“The biggest thing for me is how I can take this opportunity and use it to propel other lives around and to give back to the community.” Spc. Hunsinger said.

“He has a heart of gold,” said Penny Ellis, general manager of the Carthage Revolution football team on which Spc. Hunsinger plays. Mrs. Ellis first met Spc. Hunsinger at a football game, before she was even associated with the team. She was attending with friends, one of whom is developmentally disabled. Mrs. Ellis says she picked Spc. Hunsinger out to root for right away. During a break in the game her friend called out to Spc. Hunsinger and he came right over for a hug and a “selfie.” To Mrs. Ellis, that moment said it all. “He’s had some tough times. This will help him a lot.”

Bank representatives, volunteers, firefighters, friends and family crowded into his new living room to congratulate Spc. Hunsinger. “Why do you all have your shoes on in my house?” he quipped with tears in his eyes.

