Retreat for war-injured veterans being dedicated in Maine
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 21, 2017
ROME, Maine — A permanent retreat for war-injured military personnel and family members is being formally dedicated.
Nearly $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions have gone into the lakeside camp created by a foundation established by former staff Sgt. Travis Mills.
Mills, a quadruple amputee, credits support from his family for helping him to recover from the devastating injuries caused by an explosion in Afghanistan. His goal is to bring family members along with injured soldiers and Marines to continue their recovery.
Mills, who's 30, said it's important for veterans to learn that they don't have to sit on the sidelines while their families enjoy recreational activities This summer, 56 families will be visiting the camp. They'll do things together, including kayaking, fishing and tubing.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army’s 1st openly gay general celebrates advances during pride observance in S. Korea
Pentagon credits Russia with easing tensions between US, Iran-backed forces in Syria
North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan 'always wanted to do the right thing'
Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego
‘Possible unexploded ordnance’ at small base in Japan turns out to be nonhazardous
Search underway for USS Normandy sailor overboard off NC coast