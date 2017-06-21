Quantcast

Retreat for war-injured veterans being dedicated in Maine

Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills talks to hundreds of Soldiers about resilience, Feb. 9, 2016, at a U.S. Military District of Washington-sponsored program at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. The former 82nd Airborne Soldier is now an advocate for veterans and disabled service members worldwide.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 21, 2017

ROME, Maine — A permanent retreat for war-injured military personnel and family members is being formally dedicated.

Nearly $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions have gone into the lakeside camp created by a foundation established by former staff Sgt. Travis Mills.

Mills, a quadruple amputee, credits support from his family for helping him to recover from the devastating injuries caused by an explosion in Afghanistan. His goal is to bring family members along with injured soldiers and Marines to continue their recovery.

Mills, who's 30, said it's important for veterans to learn that they don't have to sit on the sidelines while their families enjoy recreational activities This summer, 56 families will be visiting the camp. They'll do things together, including kayaking, fishing and tubing.

