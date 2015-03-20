Retired Marine, former fire chief lived to serve

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — David E. Hare Sr. was a little guy who cast a big shadow.

His son and namesake laughs when he tells people that while his father was 5-foot-4, he walked around like he was 6-foot-3.

Hare, known as “Gunny,” enlisted in the Marine Corps at 16 and went on to serve his country for 20 years, including two combat tours in Vietnam.

He then felt a calling to serve his community through firefighting, climbing the ladder to leadership positions at Walla Walla Fire District 5 and the Hanford Fire Department.

And toward the end of his career, he was an advocate for safety and security by teaching around the world about dealing with anti-terrorism and counter insurgency.

Hare, 78, died Dec. 15 after battling prostate cancer.

While he spent his life in service, his loved ones want to recognize others who do the same at a memorial service Saturday in Kennewick. It would have been his 79th birthday.

His son, Dave Hare Jr., said it’s less about his father and more about the legacy he leaves to all who serve with a badge.

“I think that the best way for us to honor dad’s memory is to make sure that, as a family and as a community, we respect and we honor and we remember those people within our community that give back,” said Dave Hare, assistant chief with the Pasco Fire Department. “It’s about every other person that stands behind the tin.”

About 300 to 500 people are expected to attend Saturday’s service, which starts at 1 p.m. at Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St.

His son said the public is invited to join in because “it would be remiss of us not to invite the people that he served.”

An American flag will hang from the crossed ladders of two aerial trucks in front of the church. Hanford and Pasco firefighters will participate in the ceremony, and Kennewick firefighters will do the traditional bell service, which is also known as last call. And Amazing Grace will be played on bagpipes.

Hare retired from the Marine Corps as gunnery sergeant. A military funeral with full honors was held Dec. 22 at Einan’s Cemetery at Sunset in Richland. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a retired four-star general from Richland who knew Hare, attended the service.

Hare is survived by his son and two daughters, Denise Barcot and Heather Romero, their spouses, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way.

His wife of 46 years, Sally, died in September 2007.

Hare was born in Barrington, N.J., and joined the Marines in April 1954. He was involved in the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and the Suez Crisis that same year, the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 and was recalled to duty for Operation Desert Storm in the early ’90s, said his son.

“Dad served in the military at a time in our nation’s history when it wasn’t cool to serve in the military,” said Dave Hare. He recalled being a youngster in Haddonfield, N.J., and walking down the street with his uniformed dad, who had just returned from Vietnam. A green car passed and the occupants threw “a bunch of garbage” at him.

“(My sisters) and I learned very early on that we need to respect the people that give back to our communities and serve our country,” said Dave Hare, who has two sons who are fifth-generation firefighters.

After leaving military service in 1974, Hare moved to Kellogg, Idaho, to teach ROTC. That’s where Hare, whose grandfather had been a fire chief in Haddonfield, went to work in the fire department before moving to Burbank.

He was the chief of the Burbank-based Walla Walla Fire District 5 from 1982-91, then went to work as a battalion chief at Hanford from 1991 until his October 2001 retirement.

Hare and other area fire chiefs helped form the Tri-County Hazardous Materials Response Team, or HAZMAT, his son said. He also later was involved with the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office’s civilian reserve force.

“Dad didn’t choose the mission, he didn’t choose Vietnam. I don’t choose my missions,” he added, noting that his dad listened to a police scanner up until his death. “We just go and serve, and we stop whatever is going wrong. That’s my definition of a hero. We’ve got a lot of heroes that walk around us every day. And we don’t take the time to say thank you.”

The family is asking donations be made to the Toys for Tots program or a local fire department in lieu of flowers.

