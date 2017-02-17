Video/Photos
Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore remembered at services in Alabama, Georgia
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 17, 2017
Lt. Gen. Hal Moore was remembered at a funeral mass in Auburn, Alabama and a memorial service at Fort Benning in Georgia. A graveside service was also held at the Fort Benning Post Cemetery.
Moore, the commander at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 that led him to co-author the book, “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young,” died Friday, Feb. 10 at his home in Auburn, Ala. He was 94.
<element>
Graveside service for Lt. Col. Hal Moore
Video by Chris Warner/U.S. Army Fort Benning
0
