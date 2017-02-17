Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore remembered at services in Alabama, Georgia

Sisters Cecile Moore Rainey, left, and Julie Moore Orlowski, right, receive the flag of their father, retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore at his burial services Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Lt. Gen. Hal Moore was remembered at a funeral mass in Auburn, Alabama and a memorial service at Fort Benning in Georgia. A graveside service was also held at the Fort Benning Post Cemetery.

Moore, the commander at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 that led him to co-author the book, “We Were Soldiers Once, and Young,” died Friday, Feb. 10 at his home in Auburn, Ala. He was 94.

