Retired general among 17 inductees in 2016 Georgia Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — A former commander of Fort Benning and a U.S. Georgia senator are among 17 veterans to be inducted Saturday into the 2016 Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Carmen Cavezza, former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland and other inductees will be honored at the Fourth Annual Georgia Military Hall of Fame Ceremony and Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the St. Luke Ministry Center, 301 11th St. in Columbus. Framed photographs of the inductees will be prominently displayed on the heroes’ wall of the Floyd Building at the state capital complex in Atlanta.

Each year the Hall of Fame honors Georgia military veterans not only to educate residents, but to also recognize the veterans’ sacrifices for freedom and their accomplishments. Veterans are selected in one of three categories. They include valor for heroic action in combat, outstanding achievement while in service or significant local , state or national contributions after leaving active duty.

Cavezza served 33 years in the U.S. Army and continued service as city manger, executive director of Columbus ‘96, a non-profit corporation for the Olympic softball venue, and director of the Cunningham Center for Leadership Development at Columbus State University until December 2012. He currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the National Infantry Foundation for the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center.

He remained humble after learning about the recognition. “It’s hard to believe that, among all of the deserving veterans in Georgia, I have been selected to join the ranks of these brave veterans who have served proudly and valiantly,” he said. “The news leaves me humbled and deeply honored.”

Cavezza was recognized for valor for his actions during a fire fight at a landing zone in Vietnam on Jan. 2, 1966. Cavezza led a charge to attack an enemy’s defensive position. Although shot three times in the stomach from a machine gun volley, Cavezza continued to direct his men until the enemy was subdued.

During his service, Cavezza was awarded the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal for Valor, Air Medal for Valor, Bronze Star Medal for Valor, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Silver Stars.

Cleland lost both his legs and an arm after a grenade exploded in Khe Sanh, Vietnam. For his service, he was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star for valorous action in combat.

Other inductees include Sgt. Clyde Thomason of Atlanta; Sgt. Roy McKibben of Felton; former field hospital commander Donna Rowe of Marietta; Marine Sgt. John Blair of Canton; Army Sgt. 1st Class Earl Burke who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968; Marine Corps Cpl. Paul Cheatwood of Tallapoosa (deceased) ; Navy Capt. Donnie Cochran of Pelham; Army Master Sgt. Micahel Dover of Ellerslie; Army Lt. Gen. Burton Patrick of Thomason; U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Horace Pearl of Griffin; 1st Lt. Philip Spackman of Jasper; Navy Ensign Shelton Sutton of Vidalia (killed in action); Air Force Col. Dewey Waddell of Bremen; Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Curtis Williamson of Fayetteville and Army Staff Sgt. Charles Windham of Dahlonega.

———

©2016 the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (Columbus, Ga.)

Visit the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer at www.ledger-enquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

