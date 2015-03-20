Retired AF pilot's rocket-shooting skills celebrated in surprise event

PANAMA CITY (Tribune News Service) — Even though he was the winner of an inaugural Air Force competition, Vietnam veteran Clarence Lewis never personally got a trophy.

The retired military colonel beat out 15 other pilots in 1954 to snag bragging rights in the first-ever William Tell competition, which tested pilots on how accurately they could shoot rockets at a towed target.

That award is now at Tyndall Air Force Base, where William Tell moved in 1958. While Lewis was never rankled over not getting his own award, his family has been wanting to do something special for him. They got their wish Friday during a special ceremony at his house in Panama City.

"It's a bit of a surprise," said Lewis, who turns 92 in May. "I'm kind of speechless. ... I got in [the military] when I was 18 and stayed 34 years. Everything was, in my mind, really upscale. I was fortunate."

His family and friends came out for the ceremony, as did the Warrior Watch Riders and the Panama City Police Department, the latter of which hoisted an American flag in Lewis' front yard.

"My father is the kindest person you will ever meet in the whole world," said his daughter, Natalie Bley. "He spent 34 years in the Air Force and he loves every minute of it."

Her dad isn't the type to brag about his accomplishments and hasn't even discussed much of his military career with his family until the later years of his life, Bley said.

Along with three tours of Vietnam, Lewis also served during World War II, though he said he never saw combat in the latter. And true to his daughter's description, Lewis was modest when asked about soaring ahead in William Tell.

"There's dozens of pilots that's as good as I was and it just happened to be my week," Lewis said. "Next week it probably would have been somebody else. It's been an honor and I've enjoyed the benefits all these years."

Others attested to his accomplishments, including guest speaker Craig Deatherage, the military and veteran affairs liaison for Congressman Neal Dunn. On behalf of Dunn's office, Deatherage gave Lewis an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.

The first William Tell award marked the early days of the jet age when Air Force weapons were being developed, Deatherage said.

"Competitions between the allies have long been used as a part of military tradition to hone skills," Deatherage said. "And it's by those friendly competitions that we learn new tactics and procedures that we develop new aircraft weapons and sytstems. And it's on the shoulders of men like Lewis that we build the armed forces we have today."

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, another guest speaker, also paid tribute to Lewis by proclaiming the date Col. Clarence W. Lewis Jr. Day.

"He is an inspiration to all Americans," Brudnicki said.

