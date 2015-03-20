Resume workshop teaches veterans to apply 'military mindset' to job hunt

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It’s possible to turn military experience into skills in demand by the private sector, says Angela Smith, a civilian who had a 20-year career in the Navy and Marine Corps.

“You take life experience, skills and accomplishments to highlight to the employer what they bring to the table,” she said. “We make them think like the employer.”

Quantifying accomplishments is important, she said, giving an example from her civilian life when her inquiries on insurance premiums paid by her employer, a Jewish synagogue, resulted in a $140,000 reimbursement for overpayment.

To help veterans see the possibilities, Smith, 62, will give a free class on resume building for veterans and will use “Crosswalk,” a program that produces a list of potential civilian job titles that match with the military occupation classifications.

Smith said an Army or Air Force medic could become a paramedic, emergency medical technician, a surgical technologist, a radiology technician, a respiratory therapist, or work in insurance billing, payroll records or finance.

A computer lab will be set up in the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Cruz for workshop attendees to use the program and revise their resumes.

Smith previously was in San Diego, where her son was in the hospital after being injured in Afghanistan.

When she got there, she spoke up, surprised there were no rooms for female veterans. A year later, there were 14 beds for female veterans and a halfway house for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I don’t take no for an answer,” she said.

In San Diego, she worked for “Hire Our Heroes,” a nonprofit founded by veterans to help returning veterans transition into civilian jobs.

One of her assignments was a group of 15 Iraq veterans who had lost their sight.

Smith said they got tech jobs where they used the Dragon Naturally Speaking speech recognition software along with the paperwork skills they developed in the military.

The first employer to sign up was NBC News, she said, and Comerica, Bank of America and Wells Fargo followed.

By the end of her assignment, 75 veterans who had lost their sight had transferred to train for civilian jobs in San Diego, where the Metro trolley lines offer accessibility.

One of Smith’s friends worked with 450 veterans who lost a limb during their service, helping them find jobs in security and at concessions at Petco Park where the San Diego Padres play.

The loss of a limb was not an obstacle to their employment.

“That military mindset helped them overcome it,” Smith said. “I saw these young men and women competing on the basketball court and racing on bicycles.”

