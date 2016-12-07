Report: Phoenix VA let suicidal patients walk out
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 7, 2016
PHOENIX — A report from a federal watchdog agency verifies warnings that the Phoenix Department of Veterans Affairs hospital wasn't properly caring for suicidal patients.
The Arizona Republic reported that the Office of Special Counsel says in letters to the White House and Congress that investigators have verified complaints filed in 2015 by two Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center counselors.
The employees had said that the emergency room needed more mental health professionals and safeguards to prevent patients from leaving even though they could be a danger to themselves or others.
The VA's Office of Medical Inspector confirmed several related allegations but disputed or failed to substantiate other claims. The office found that at least 10 patients considered at high risk of suicide walked out of the hospital in late 2014 and early 2015.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
As a teen, his goal was to fly, now he's commanding a squadron near his hometown
US bombing mission in Islamic State-controlled Libyan city appears over
Victims' families oppose senators' bid to alter Sept. 11 law
Ret. Army general's son dropped from Trump transition team amid conspiracy fallout
Stanford class challenges grads to pick defense over Google
Judge throws out Marine Corps decision to remove officer who sent classified warning to colleagues