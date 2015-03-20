Remains of POW missing for 66 years to return to Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Every Christmas since his brother disappeared, Greg Torres would kneel at Mass and whisper a prayer to St. Jude, patron saint of miracles and desperate causes. He wished for the return of his brother, Cpl. Luis Patlan Torres, missing for 66 years after he was captured on a battlefield during the Korean War.

In a couple weeks, Luis Torres will finally return to Texas. A briefing given to the family Dec. 15 confirmed his remains had been found and identified. The family will hold a funeral for Luis Jan. 13, when he will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

“We know he's coming home, we know that closure is here,” Greg Torres, 71, said. “We're just overjoyed, this is going to be the best Christmas ever.”

For Luis’ family, the news brings closure to an absence that rippled across generations. The mystery of what happened to his brother dogged Greg, a Vietnam vet, for decades. His mother, Esther, believed Luis would be found alive and well until the day she died.

Members of his family, Greg said, learned not to speak about Luis around Esther, for fear of puncturing her faith in his return.

Carlos Mendoza, nephew of Luis, said he didn't learn he had an uncle missing in Korea until he was 30.

Mendoza, a 61-year-old retired Army staff sergeant from Eagle Pass, has been working on his missing uncle's case since 2005, speaking with organizations and with people who knew Luis in order to learn more about a man he never met.

Luis Patlan Torres, Mendoza said, was born into a migrant farming family near Cone, Texas. Nicknamed Shorty, Luis was always eager to explore new things. On weekends, he would take the Greyhound bus to Carrizo Springs to play baseball and marbles with his cousins. He loved music, and his female admirers thought he was very handsome, as well as fit from working the fields, his nephew learned.

One day in rural Wisconsin, Luis told his father he done working the fields. He joined the military.

Luis finished basic training in Fort Lewis, Washington, and then returned home to the family home in Eagle Pass. Greg, 4 years old then, said he remembers jumping on a bed as his brother put on his Army uniform. His mother told him to stop, but Luis said, “Leave him alone mom. Let him have his fun.”

It was the last memory Greg had of Luis before his brother left for Korea.

When Torres arrived in Pusan on Aug. 5, 1950, the war in Korea was barely two months old. Histories by the Army detail how the battle-tested North Koreans overwhelmed the badly-manned and inexperienced South Korean and American troops. Fresh troops like Luis were ordered to delay the superior North Korean forces until reinforcements could arrive by sea.

Luis was assigned to “C” Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. On Aug. 31, Luis and his comrades set up their defenses on the east bank of the Naktong River. A nighttime North Korean assault defeated and scattered the American troops. Just 20 soldiers in the company returned that day.

The Army sent a letter to Esther Torres telling her that her son was considered a prisoner of war and missing in action. Four years later, they told Esther that her son was presumed killed in action and sent her Luis's Purple Heart.

Greg said he was too young to understand what happened to his brother. He recalled how Esther came to him and asked, “Do you remember your brother Luis?”

“Yes, I do,” Greg said.

“Well, something happened to him in the war,” his mother said. “He's somewhere in Korea.”

For years, Greg, like his mother, believed he would see his brother again.

In some ways, Greg, now retired from the postal service, feels he's been following in his brother's footsteps. “I've been living his life,” he said.

Greg was 19 when he went to Vietnam, the same age as Luis. His mother told him: “I don't want the same thing that happened to your brother to happen to you.”

While deployed to the Central Highlands of Vietnam in 1966-67, Greg pondered who had it worse: him or his brother. He also wondered what happened in the last moments before his brother's capture. “I guess it would clarify,” Greg said, “if something could have been done.”

What Greg did not know was his brother's remains had already been found. They just had not been identified.

Around 300 foxholes and grave sites were excavated by a graves registration company between 1952 and 1953. Anthropologists and morticians sifted through the remains, identifying some and sending those home to their families.

The bodies of unknown soldiers were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. These bodies were assigned a number, known as an X-file.

Since the 1970s, the Torres family has worked with organizations such as the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to sift through these X-files for Luis.

In 2013, Carlos Mendoza received a possible lead on the whereabouts of his uncle.

Based on witness statements and records of who fought at what battle, X-file 331 was tentatively associated with six missing soldiers. One of those soldiers was Luis.

Greg submitted a request to have X-file 331, associated with Section U, Grave 558 exhumed and tested.

The grave was exhumed May 16, Mendoza said. On July 21, Mendoza received the call: it was Luis.

Luis’s remains were found six miles from the battlefield. It is believed Luis was a short-term prisoner held by the North Koreans before his execution. He was missing his right hand and both of his feet, according to the briefing. Three bullet holes, one near his spine, pierced his body.

Mendoza said the finding closed the mystery of his uncle’s disappearance and ended years of wondering.

“We're blessed, our uncle is coming home,” Mendoza said. “I've gotten to know him through this whole time.”

When Greg received the call about Luis, he said it felt like “six elephants getting off his chest.” His wife, Alma, said he became more joyful and energetic in the days afterward.

But mixed in with his relief was pain, for Greg, like his mother, had held out hope that his brother was still alive.

William Cox, an Army official who has been working with the family since 2010, said families burying POW/MIA relatives have a special kind of grief.

Many relatives, Cox said, are simply relieved they could say goodbye, before it’s too late.

“You're bringing back an old wound, picking at that scab, but there's a lot of joy,” Cox said. Close to 8,000 soldiers were declared missing in action from the Korean War, he added.

A POW/MIA flag stretches across the porch of Greg's San Antonio home. A wall, filled with three rows of family members in military uniform, greets visitors as they enter.

A photo of Luis rests in the capstone spot of honor. For years, Greg brought a photo of his brother to POW/MIA events. He still plans to stand with other POW/MIA families at events in the future, and he will bring his brother's photo, he said.

The funeral is Jan. 13 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Visitation and rosary is slated for Jan. 12 at Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers.

