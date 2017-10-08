Remains of missing WWII airman to be buried in New York

VALATIE, N.Y. — A Massachusetts airman who went missing several decades ago during World War II will be laid to rest this week in New York.

Army officials say Sgt. Earl P. Gorman, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was accounted for on Aug. 9. He will be buried on Friday in Valatie, New York.

The Army Air Forces technician was working as a radio operator on an aircraft in 1944, when he and his crew were attacked by German planes as the plane flew over Yugoslavia. The then-23-year-old Gorman was critically wounded. His crewmates put a parachute on him and bailed him out of the plane.

All of the crewmembers survived except for Gorman.

In 1947, investigators exhumed remains that were later disinterred and designated as unknown. Scientists this year identified the remains at Gorman.