Ranger Hall of Famer: Man to donate medal to honor former Citadel classmate

When retired Army Lt. Col. Jim Tucker was inducted into the Army Ranger Hall of Fame in July, he received a bronze medallion the size of a saucer.

“At 83 years old, I find it a little difficult to wear around my neck,” the Fort Walton Beach resident said with a chuckle. “So I decided I wanted to donate it to a place where I thought it could be appreciated.”

That place turned out to be his alma mater, The Citadel, South Carolina’s historic military college. In particular, Tucker wanted to donate the medallion to the school’s Cordell Airborne Rangers Club, a voluntary organization that trains Citadel cadets in modern infantry tactics.

The Cordell Rangers are named in honor of Capt. Terry Cordell, a member of The Citadel’s Class of 1957. One of the first members of the Army’s Special Forces, Cordell became the first Army officer (and first Citadel graduate) to die in Vietnam when he was shot down while providing aerial fire support on Oct. 15, 1962.

Tucker, who graduated with the class of 1956, has a special place in his heart for Cordell.

“He was my cadet platoon sergeant when I was a platoon leader,” Tucker recalled. “As a junior, he was a finer cadet than I was as a senior. In fact, he was the best cadet and graduate I have ever known.”

Over the years, Tucker has made many donations to the U.S. Army Ranger Association in Cordell’s memory, and a few years ago Cordell’s daughter, Judith Smith, reached out to thank him. That began a special friendship between Tucker and Smith, who was just 9 months old when her father was killed.

Tucker has asked The Citadel to invite Smith to the ceremony when he presents the medallion to the Cordell Rangers. It’s an event she’s eagerly anticipating, Smith said.

“This is such an honor, and I’m really looking forward to meeting him,” Smith said of Tucker. “He’s an old friend of my father’s, and he’s been very, very sweet to me over the years, even though we’ve never met. So many of my father’s friends have fleshed out the details of the man my father was. It’s really touching to see the legacy he left during his brief but shining career in the military.”

Tucker will be heading to The Citadel on Wednesday to take part in his 60th class reunion. He said he’s looking forward to putting on the big, gold class ring that he hasn’t worn in more than five decades.

“In my line of work, fingers sometimes got left behind on the battlefield,” he said with grin. “I didn’t want to leave a ring this nice behind.”

Most of all, Tucker said he’s looking forward to finally meeting the daughter of the man he describes as “one of the best leaders I’ve ever known.”

“All of his classmates remember Terry,” Tucker said. “I can’t think of a better way to honor him than to share this medallion in his memory.”

