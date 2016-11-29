Purple Heart found in Texas trash to be returned to family

MIDLAND, Texas — A Purple Heart found in a West Texas trash bin will be returned to survivors of a wounded World War II veteran who once lived in Midland.

KWES-TV reports Army veteran Gary Kennedy helped track down relatives of the soldier whose name is engraved on the medal — Jim C. Carter.

Phone records helped lead to a nephew who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Tommy Carter says his uncle was shot in the leg while serving in the infantry. Jim Carter died in 1982 in Midland.

Kennedy got involved in the search for the veteran's family after being contacted by the VFW Post in Midland. Officials aren't sure who threw out the medal or why.

Kennedy and members of the Carter family plan to meet soon in Abilene.