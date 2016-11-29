Purple Heart found in Texas trash to be returned to family
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2016
MIDLAND, Texas — A Purple Heart found in a West Texas trash bin will be returned to survivors of a wounded World War II veteran who once lived in Midland.
KWES-TV reports Army veteran Gary Kennedy helped track down relatives of the soldier whose name is engraved on the medal — Jim C. Carter.
Phone records helped lead to a nephew who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Tommy Carter says his uncle was shot in the leg while serving in the infantry. Jim Carter died in 1982 in Midland.
Kennedy got involved in the search for the veteran's family after being contacted by the VFW Post in Midland. Officials aren't sure who threw out the medal or why.
Kennedy and members of the Carter family plan to meet soon in Abilene.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Lockheed's F-35 said to need $500 million more for development
Commissary sales decline in 4th straight year as Congress eyes cuts
Connecticut first in nation to help PTSD vets upgrade 'bad paper' discharges
As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America
From attics and shoeboxes, a trove of Civil War gold
At $800,000 per round, ammo on USS Zumwalt too pricey to fire