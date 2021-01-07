Providence VA Medical Center begins COVID vaccinations

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The VA Providence Healthcare System has started giving COVID-19 vaccinations for veteran patients at the Providence VA Medical Center, authorities say.

John Kirby was the first non-employee veteran to receive a first dose of the vaccination on Wednesday.

"As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated," system Director Lawrence Connell said in a statement.

VA Providence has a dedicated team that is actively contacting patients at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to schedule vaccination appointments, the agency said. Veterans can also call for an appointment.

The VA said even after receiving a vaccination, employees and veterans should continue wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and washing their hands frequently.

<related>