Providence College receives grant to help veterans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence College has received a $50,000 gift from a 1958 graduate to help military veterans who want to continue and complete their education.

The scholarship gift announced Monday is from Col. and Mrs. Noel J. Doyle Jr.

Col. Doyle served 30 years in the Army, including two tours in Vietnam, before his retirement in 1989 and he credits PC for much of his success.

The money will help veterans or the eligible dependents of veterans pursue their degrees at the Catholic college's School of Continuing Education and whose needs may exceed their VA educational benefits or whose benefits have run out.

Providence has a long history of serving veterans and is home to an Army ROTC unit with 100 cadets from seven schools.

