Police officers help rehabilitate veteran's home

Army veteran Fred L. Reeves tries out a new arm chair donated by Best Home Furnishings after his renovated home was revealed in Pine Lawn, Mo.

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Officers from the North County Police Cooperative didn't have a search warrant for Fred Reeves' house Monday, but they went in anyway.

Once inside, they found the 65-year-old disabled veteran just as they suspected: in desperate need of home repairs.

In addition to the dilapidated state of his home's walls, floors and ceiling, Reeves had two broken stoves and no working refrigerator. He did have a deep freezer, a microwave and a single hot plate — meaning he could prepare only frozen meals, and had nowhere to keep milk chilled.

The officers armed themselves with painting gear, tools and drywall mud. And they planted a Dumpster in Reeves' driveway.

By the afternoon, the officers, who volunteered on their day off, felt confident that they would have the renovation of the Pine Lawn resident's home complete by Thursday.

Their chief, Tim Swope, coordinated the mission with a friend, Danielle Zamarripa, who oversees projects for veterans for Home Depot. The north St. Louis County nonprofit Beyond Housing applied for the grant from Home Depot, which awarded $5,000 toward the project.

The amount is expected to cover new appliances, countertops, laminate flooring and cabinets for Reeves, but the need has already grown. Once the officers arrived, Reeves' furniture showed its wear. As they tried to move it, he decided to throw it away.

And, as with many home improvement projects, more problems surfaced as the work began.

But word spread quickly in the community.

By Monday afternoon, Pine Lawn Mayor Terry Epps had an agreement from Local 562 Plumbers and Pipefitters to fix years of neglected plumbing, which had left Reeves' toilet nearly falling through the floor boards and his kitchen sink in need of replacement.

The unexpected work will likely add about $1,000 to the price of the renovation.

A Holiday Inn agreed to put Reeves in a room while his home is under construction this week.

And the furniture? Swope said he's confident one of his officers or Home Depot volunteers will find a solution, given all that has fallen into place already for this project — the first of its kind for his department and the only one involving police officers of which Zamarripa is aware.

Reeves, who said he suffers from seizures and has a bad knee, was a bit overwhelmed by it all. He helped scrape away the paint that was peeling from his ceilings and walls even though the officers told him he didn't have to.

"I am very grateful for what they're all doing for me, but it kind of makes me a little upset, too, in a way, because to me, it feels like a handout," he said. "This is my house, it's my responsibility. But I just can't do all this work. I really thank the Lord for what they're all doing."

Reeves reflected on his belief in divine intervention when Capt. Willie Epps arrived to survey the work. Willie Epps patrolled Pine Lawn before the North County Co-op absorbed it into its department last year. When his new chief notified the co-op's officers that they were in search of a veteran in need, Epps knew where to turn.

He contacted Reeves' friend and neighbor, Jay McAllister, a Vietnam Navy veteran whom Epps knew. McAllister recommended Reeves for the project.

Epps said the project has taught him a new lesson in policing even after a career spanning 40 years.

"I always thought of community policing as, 'Get out of your car, walk in the neighborhood, maybe bounce a basketball with some kids,' but this really goes far beyond where I ever thought community policing would go," he said.

Swope said he hopes the work on Reeves' home is just the first of many such projects for his department.

Some of the officers have more home improvement experience than others. Detective Jeff Wiley and Lt. Jeff Crouch renovate and sell homes in their spare time.

"This is a different way of helping somebody," Wiley said.

At first, Reeves didn't know Wiley, Crouch and the others were off-duty police officers.

"This is going to show these people out here that they really care about you," Reeves said, pointing to the other homes on his block, some of which are boarded up and vacant. "Why act a fool and pull a gun on them? You are their employer. They are here to serve you."

About an hour later, a marked police car drove Reeves to the hotel, where he will eagerly await the finished product.

