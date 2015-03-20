Planners seek location for Archbald veterans memorial in Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Plans for an Archbald veterans memorial that may feature a decommissioned military helicopter are in a holding pattern as planners search for a location.

In August, a committee of representatives from several area veterans organizations alerted Archbald Borough Council of the possibility of military contractor Lockheed Martin providing a roughly 1-acre parcel off Kennedy Drive in the borough to house the memorial.

Council voted unanimously to request the contractor transfer the small plot to the borough, but the would-be arrangement fell through at the corporate level.

Lockheed Martin offered to lease the parcel to the borough, but the Department of Defense — which would donate the decommissioned craft — requires that a governing body or veterans organization own the property on which the craft would sit. Those involved are now searching for alternative locations.

“We have a board of 21 people, and they’re all very committed to getting this done,” borough resident and Army veteran Robert Turlip said.

Nonprofit status sought

While Mr. Turlip wasn’t yet prepared to provide a list of possible sites, he said the board is working through the process of becoming a 501(c)19 nonprofit. This will allow members to start raising money and soliciting donations to cover the cost of eventually building and maintaining the memorial.

Jerry Burns, an Army Vietnam veteran and board member, was optimistic about the memorial’s fundraising potential.

“We realize that we would have to raise the money, and (we) feel like there is not going to be a problem doing that,” Mr. Burns said. “When we gave a briefing to council, they were all on board.”

Board members hope to fund the project through donations from local businesses and residents. They will also conduct fundraisers, request grants from the state Department of Veterans Affairs and other state agencies, and solicit in-kind donations such as labor and materials.

The cost of the memorial will vary depending on the location the group ultimately secures, Mr. Turlip said.

Larger plans

Along with the military aircraft, which would serve as the memorial’s centerpiece, the site could also include flagpoles bearing the American, state and prisoner of war/missing in action flags, along with the flags of the five military service branches.

Archbald Mayor Shirley Barrett lauded the board’s efforts, saying she has hoped to see something like the memorial built for many years.

“This was in my mind right when I went on council (in 2007), but it was hard to do. With a group like this helping, it makes it so much easier,” Ms. Barrett said. “We have to work very hard to find the land to do this. ... I think it would be a great asset to our community.”

Both Mr. Burns and Mr. Turlip said they’re motivated by the fact that such a memorial doesn’t exist in Archbald.

“Trust me,” said Mr. Burns. “We’ll get something.”

Contact the writer: jhorvath@timesshamrock.com

©2016 The Times-Tribune (Scranton, Pa.)

Visit The Times-Tribune at thetimes-tribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

