Photographer Ron Barboza chronicles Cape Verdean-American military service

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Local photographer Ron Barboza wants people to know the contributions Cape Verdean-Americans have made to the country's war effort.

"I wanted people to know about our service. A lot of people don't know Cape Verdeans served in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War," the 70-year-old retired New Bedford physical ed teacher said.

"We have made a lot of contributions to America and been largely left out of history," he said. "The cranberry, whaling industries were all built on the backs of the Cape Verdeans. I want people to know about our contributions."

To draw public attention to their wartime service, Barboza is unveiling a one-man photo exhibit, "Honoring Cape Verdean American Veterans." The exhibit features between 75 and 80 photos, most of them copies, of Cape Verdean-American soldiers in uniform.

The exhibit has photos of soldiers from World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. "It makes it very unique. I think it's the only exhibit of Cape Verdean soldiers that stretches through that time," he said Monday in an interview at the downtown library.

There are no photos of Cape Verdean soldiers from the War of Independence or the Civil War, although they served in both wars, he said. Barboza has the names of many of them and is including them as part of the exhibit.

"Cape Verdeans were there on D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of Anzio, the Red Ball Express (the truck convoy system that supplied Allied forces moving through Europe after D-Day in 1944), North Africa and Italy," Barboza said.

The exhibit is similar, but broader in scope than Barboza's July 2013 exhibit at the Whaling Museum in New Bedford, which highlighted the service of 43 Cape Verdean veterans of World War II in an exhibit called "Cape Verdean Courage: Heroes of WWII."

The project has been a labor of love for Barboza for nearly 50 years. He started it in the late 1960s, visiting people's homes, taping family photos to the wall and taking either photos or slides of them. "Whether they were in battle or not, they are all heroes in my eyes," he said.



