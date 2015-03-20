'Phenomenal paratrooper, leader and Airborne legend' Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth 'Rock' Merritt dies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Decades after retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth "Rock" Merritt jumped into World War II conflicts and retired as the 18th Airborne Corps' top enlisted senior adviser, Merritt's presence was still known around Fort Bragg.

Merritt frequently attended Fort Bragg ceremonies and events — to include standing on Longstreet to high-five every paratrooper during the 82nd Airborne Division's All American Week Division Run.

Merritt didn't have to tell people he loved soldiers and his time in the Army.

He showed it.

That is why Fort Bragg, the airborne community and veterans are mourning Merritt's death.

Merritt died Wednesday, officials with the 18th Airborne Corps confirmed.

Last week, Corps officials said Merritt was in the hospital "in rough shape," but did not specify his medical condition, other than saying the reason was not related to COVID-19.

"He maintained such a presence here, and for paratroopers serving today on Fort Bragg," Col. Joe Buccino, a historian and spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps said on Thursday. "His legacy will be his mentorship. What people appreciate about Rock is when he would come back onto Fort Bragg for recognitions and ceremonies, he always sat with the troops, and he never left until he shook everybody's hand."

Merritt served in the 82nd Airborne Division's 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment during key World War II battles and was the 18th Airborne Corps' first command sergeant major.

He is also the only command sergeant major to serve as the Corps' top senior enlisted adviser twice — first selected for the spot from 1962 to 1966 and again between 1973 to 1977.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, tweeted on Wednesday evening that Merritt leaves behind a legacy for the division and Army.

"We lost a phenomenal paratrooper, leader and airborne legend," Donahue said.

Command Sgt. Maj. David Pitt, the division's top enlisted adviser, said the entire 82nd Airborne Division is saddened by the loss.

"Command Sgt. Maj. Rock Merritt was such a huge part of the 82ndAirborne Division's history as a legendary paratrooper who lived the All American legacy every day of his life," Pitt said. "Even after retirement he gave so much back to our community through mentorship, shared knowledge and friendship.

"He will be missed."

Originally from Oklahoma, Merritt was an 18-year-old mess sergeant working for the Civilian Conservation Corps when Pearl Harbor was bombed Dec. 7, 1941.

Merritt said he earned the nickname "Rock" from working at the Civilian Conservation Corps camps picking up rocks, and later after coming home after World War II.

"It was raining. Someone threw me in the cement mixture," Merritt told The Fayetteville Observer during a Jan. 29, 2020, interview from his home. "It was powdered and I got out and my uniform would stand up and they dropped hard rock and came up with rock."

Merritt said a general came over and called him "Rock."

Once the Civilian Conservation Corps camps closed, Merritt joined the Army at 19, with the recruiter convincing him to join a newly formed group known as paratroopers.

He said he almost joined the Marines because he liked the uniform better.

A recruiter told him he could make $50 more a month if he joined the paratroopers.

"They had a large picture of a paratrooper floating down, and across his reserve was a Thompson submachine gun and the caption below it says, 'Are you man enough to fill these boots?' I told them, 'I can fill them boots, and since you're going to give me $50 more we can forget about them Marines.'"

The recruiter put him on a bus to Fort Sill Oklahoma, where Merritt was sworn in Oct. 15, 1942, and immediately sent to Camp Blanding, Florida.

In Florida, the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment assembled, where Merritt went through basic training and jump school.

After jump school, training continued at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, for about 14 weeks, followed by a 10-day leave and repeating the training cycle.

Sent to Camp Shanks, New York, Merritt said paratroopers boarded the USS Parker on Christmas Eve and headed to Ireland for squad training and platoon training.

By March of 1944, they relocated to Nottingham, England, in preparation for the Normandy campaign.

"We got over there and we started this training again and making jumps, night jumps and day jumps — still didn't know where we was going or when we was going," Merritt said in the interview in 2020.

By June 1, 1944, the paratroopers were issued ammunition and taken to the airport still not knowing where they were headed.

On June 5, 1944, Merritt said, they were briefed and told they'd be going into Normandy, France.

Seventeen paratroopers were aboard his C-47 aircraft.

It took about 120 of the miltiary transport aircraft to drop his regiment, he said.

"You could hear the bullets hitting the old metal plane we was in," Meritt said.

As the No. 2 man who jumped, Merritt planned to follow the hedgerow toward where he saw the plane crash.

Not knowing where the rest of the troops were, he used a cricket the Army issued him to snap twice.

A snap back would have meant someone nearby was "friendly," Merritt said. Yet he didn't hear a snap.

"A low voice said, 'I am an American chaplain,'" Merritt said.

He asked the chaplain if he could get over the hedge and would he mind helping to carry six boxes of ammunition Merritt assembled in a "daisy chain," over his shoulder.

"He said, 'Praise the Lord, pass me the ammunition,'" Merritt said.

By daylight, they picked up another 37 paratroopers and were soon "pinned down," by a machine gun.

A lieutenant instructed Merritt, who was a corporal at the time, to take two men to "knock the machine gun out."

"Here's somebody who's trying to kill me, and he says it like take two men and go fill up the canteens like it was that normal," Merritt said.

Merritt took a private and staff sergeant, with the 18-year-old private asking the others to cover him with fire, as he ran with three grenades on top of the Nazis.

Merritt said the private was given the Bronze Star and later killed during the Battle of the Bulge.

By the next morning, Merritt said, the group encountered a "listening post," or a soldier the enemy sends to listen and call in anything they see on the radio.

Merritt said the soldier was a 16-year-old German who spoke English. As the group took him as a prisoner of war, Merritt said, the captive told them it was his battalion that was firing at them.

"They smoked us. It wasn't gas, but anyways we had a battle," Merritt said.

Headed to Hill 30, Merritt said, a colonel instructed them to defend the crossroads.

Once the enemy withdrew, Merritt said, the chaplain helped aid the wounded and said prayers for the dead, as the German prisoner of war dug graves.

Leaders from Hill 30, which was about an hour away, called asking for blood plasma, which Merritt said had been dropped in his area.

A lieutenant, sergeant and a private first class headed for Hill 30 but encountered enemy crossfire, Merritt said

The lieutenant was killed and another soldier who was wounded asking Merritt where the seaborne troops were.

"I didn't know what to tell him, but I looked up and seen a big 2.5 ton truck with a big white star on it," Merritt said. "I knew that we didn't drop nothing like that in there."

The deuce-and-a-half, he said, belonged to the 90th Division from Oklahoma and Texas.

An ambulance picked up the wounded, as graves were marked.

The tank battalion took the paratroopers to Hill 30.

Merritt said it seemed like "one bridge, one river, and one hill," after another, until the Normandy campaign was over.

"We won the war and we won Normandy at a hell of a cost," he said.

Thousands were dead or wounded.

Merritt's own regiment went into the battle with more than 2,000 paratroopers and came back with 881, he said.

Merritt said paratroopers were sent to England and given a five-day leave after Normandy and reassembled with 1,000 replacements to train.

Scheduled for a jump Aug. 29, 1944, after a month of training, Merritt said the paratroopers were told that they had a mission to make another combat jump on Sept. 2, 1944.

Prepared to jump outside of Liège, Belgium, they received a call.

"They said, 'This is Gen. George S. Patton. I'm sitting in the middle of your drop zone. What am I supposed to do? Collapse your chutes or what? Please advise,'" Merritt recalled. "There was no way in hell that George Patton was going to let any airborne or anybody else help him and the 3rd Army. Period."

Rescheduled to jump four days later, Merritt said, Patton was again on the drop zone.

By September 1944, he said, the group was called to jump into Nijmegen, Holland, in Operation Market Garden.

Operation Market Garden was a World War II operation in the Netherlands in which allied forces attempted to secure control of bridges across the Rhine River toward the German border with the Netherlands.

Merritt said the British were given control of the operation.

"You can forget about 82nd (Airborne Division) and 101st (Airborne Division) being a failure," Merritt said. "They were not a failure. They took every mission they was given."

Merritt said field marshal British Gen. Bernard Montgomery insisted that he use his own officer as a commander of the Airborne Corps to jump into Arnhem and Nijmegen.

Montgomery selected Lt. Gen. Fredrick Boy Browning, who Merritt said was a non-jumper and had no airborne experience.

Years later, in 1974, Merritt met with "The Longest Day" and "A Bridge Too Far" author Cornelius Ryan, who interviewed "everyone from a Russian private to Polish general," about Operation Market Garden.

Merritt said Ryan provided three reasons for why Operation Market Garden "failed."

Among the reasons Ryan told him were: the 15th German army's presence in Arnhem; Ridgway should have been commander of the operation; and a young captain, who told Montgomery during briefings that the Arnhem bridge was too far, was relieved.

"'That captain was right. That bridge was too far,'" Merritt said, remembering what Ryan told him.

After about 64 days, Merritt said, paratroopers with his unit moved from Nijmegen to France, where about half the paratroopers were given leave. A platoon sergeant by that time, Merritt was in a noncommissioned officers club shooting dice, with $1,500 francs ahead in winnings.

An announcement came over an intercom notifying paratroopers to immediately report back to their units because German troops had broken through at the forest line.

Merritt found a mail clerk, who he gave $200 francs for mailing his winnings to his wife in a money order.

Making his way into Vielsalm for the Battle of the Bulge, Merritt said two other platoon sergeants were wounded and medically evacuated.

He received orders to retreat from Vielsalm and march toward Bastogne.

Merritt had eight water-cooled M1917 machine guns that held nine pints of water and fired 700 rounds a minute.

Merritt said the Germans attacked Christmas day in 10-below-zero temperatures.

"I'm firing these eight machine guns," Merritt said. "And all of a sudden they froze up. I ain't got no antifreeze. They didn't give me none."

Using regular rifles, Merritt said that once the German troops withdrew, he went to his battalion chief and asked for aircrew machine guns or antifreeze.

Instead, he was given five gallons of 250-proof Calvados apple brandy to use two pints per machine gun.

"I often wondered what if you had an alcoholic with you. All he'd have to do is just lay down and take that tube that ran out of the machine gun into his canteen and sat there and sucked that thing until you passed out, but it just goes to show you how they missed one little thing," Merritt said.

Within a couple of weeks later, the war ended.

According to a biography of Merritt shared during an August 2019 ceremony to celebrate the 18th Airborne Corps 75th anniversary, he retired Dec. 1, 1977.

Merritt's awards and decorations included: the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachutist Badge with two gold stars, French Fourragere, Belgian Fourragere and Netherlands Orange Lanyard, his biography states.

Merritt said soldiers were sent home based upon a point system and who was the most decorated.

He and another soldier were tied in the point system.

Merritt and the soldier were brought in to see their commander, where the commander told Merritt he was about to put him in for a battlefield commission.

"I said, 'Sir, I'd rather have 10 days with my wife as those silver leaves on your shoulders.' He stepped forward and did a roundabout back face and shook out his hand and said 'Sergeant, I don't blame you a (expletive) bit.'"

Merritt said a coin was flipped to determine who would go home.

Taking a ship into Le Havre, France, on May 9, 1945, he said, people were waving papers with news of Germany surrendering.

After his leave, Merritt said, his regiment was selected to be Eisenhower's honor guard at Frankfurt, Germany, where he remained for about a year.

Buccino described Merritt as a "multigenerational figure" within the 18th Airborne Corps.

"A lot of people know about what he did during World War II, but he also took the 18th Airborne Corps into the post-Vietnam age. He was in some really critical moments," Buccino said.

Those moments included restructuring, social unrest in Mississippi and Detroit during the Civil Rights era, and a deployment to the Dominican Republic and Operation Power Pack in 1965.

"This is a big loss," Buccino said.

Donna Palmer said she got to know Merritt through a paratrooper association.

Her father-in-law, Lawrence Palmer, served in the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment with Merritt.

Merritt, Palmer said, helped start a regiment association.

Palmer said he helped her husband learn more things about his father, and Merritt took an interest in learning about Palmer's grandfather, who killed at Utah Beach while serving with an infantry unit.

"My grandfather wasn't a paratrooper, but it didn't matter to those men in the 'greatest generation,'" Palmer said. "It was just a brotherhood, and Rock understood and became almost like my grandfather."

The Rev. Susan C. Lindblade, a retired United Methodist pastor, remembers Merritt and his late wife, Sally, being part of the St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

" I wouldn't venture to guess how many people received veggies from Rock's garden and he loved grilling out on his back porch for friends to gather around his table," Lindblade said.

She described Merritt as her hero.

"I admired Rock because he gave evidence that his life, faith and sense of gratitude were tempered by his military life," Lindblade said.

Bill Bauer, president of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, said Merritt was a big part of the association and his death is a shock.

"I think we're all in a bit of denial that he was as old as he was," Bauer said. "He was just such a great legend to all of us."

Bauer described Merritt as "the epitome" of an airborne paratrooper and impetus of the 82nd Airborne Division.

"Whenever you were with him you felt as though you were in the presence of someone that you would want to live your life in his example," Bauer said. "And if you could be half the paratrooper that that man was, you'd be doing good."

